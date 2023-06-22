Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the last election, has faulted the proposed salary increment for President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, other politicians and judicial staff by Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Recall the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Muhammadu Shehu, who was represented by the RMAFC commissioner from Kebbi, Mrs Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, on Tuesday, had recommended an upward review in the basic salaries of political and judicial office holders.

The report stirred controversy on social media as Nigerians berated Tinubu for calling them to sacrifice after sudden fuel subsidy removal without provision of palliatives for citizens, while politicians get salary increments.

In the heat of public outrage against salary increment for Mr Tinubu and other politicians, RMFAC spokesperson, Christian Nwachukwu, however said the proposed salary increment has not been approved.

“No approval yet. There is no approval yet,” Mr Nwachukwu told Leadership Newspaper on Wednesday. “I don’t know the source of that story. Everything is under the process. It has to come as a Bill for Mr President to assent.”

But reacting in a series of tweets on Thursday, Obi said; “I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the president, vice president, governors, lawmakers, as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC),” Obi said.

“This is not the appropriate time for such salary increment if it is at all necessary,” he added.

