A United Kingdom-based prophetess, Dr Margaret Mayaki, has pleaded with intercessors and Christians in general not to take prophetic words for granted but to make them points of prayer.

She made the plea in a chat with the Church Times while commenting on some of the natural disasters recorded in the UK and the US in the last couple of weeks.

Mayaki had, in her 2024 prophetic release, called for prayers in this direction.

She said, “Intercessors need to consistently pray against dark clouds forming. We need to raise prayers in this direction so that lives will not be lost to deadly storms and hurricanes.

“Let us raise our voices against flooding, particularly that the River Thames will not cause havoc by bursting its bank to cause flooding.”

Mayaki, who is the Overseer of Broken Hearted International Ministry based in the UK, also prophesied about flooding and earthquakes in some other nations of the world, including the US, in the 2024 prophetic release.

A few days after the prophecies, there were reported cases of flooding in the UK. There have also been reports of earthquakes and flooding in California and Florida.

Mayaki said God expects us to pray. “When God says something negative will happen, it is for us to pray. There are, however, a few instances where prayer won’t make any difference.

In that case, we need not bother to pray. But when there is a prayer window for us, it means such a prophecy could be averted.

She said, “Issues about natural disasters that God spoke to me about could be averted. That is why I am calling on believers all over the world, especially intercessors, to pray against the damaging effects of natural disasters.

Many people don’t take prayers in this direction seriously because they are not victims. My prayer is that we won’t be victims. I want to urge us as believers to pray against this ill wind that is blowing across the globe.”

