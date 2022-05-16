Prophet Muhammad was insulted during his lifetime, but he did not ask anyone to kill his offenders —Gumi

POPULAR Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was insulted several times by non – Muslims during his lifetime, but he did not attack or even ordered his followers to kill anyone.

Gumi stated this during his weekly tafsir in Kaduna at the weekend, when he was asked to comment on Deborah Samuel, who was killed by a mob in Sokoto State over an alleged blasphemous statement.

The cleric whose views were contained in a trending video obtained by the Nigerian Tribune initially told his congregation that he was not going to say anything since the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has spoken about it.

However, in a few seconds, Gumi changed his mind and disclosed that while the Prophet of Islam was alive, he received many insults from non-muslims, but said the Prophet never avenged or retaliated.

According to Gumi, the best way Muslims can show they love Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is by adhering to his teachings, saying “the prophet has never avenged all these insults or directed any one to kill those who insulted him.

“Hence, anyone who kills a non-Muslim who they have agreed to live peacefully with, will not smell the fragrance of Paradise for 40 years. No one is allowed to take laws into his or her hands in Islam, only the state is mandated to prosecute any offender,” Gumi remarked.

To this end, he called on his fellow Islamic clerics to impart sound religious knowledge to their adherents instead of instigating them to perpetrate ‘reprehensible’ acts, stressing that “If we think by killing Deborah, people who are not of the same faith with us will stop insulting our prophet, then we are in delusion,” he concluded.

Similarly, Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, saying resorting to self-help in dealing with issues and individuals was capable of instigating crisis and chaos.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement said the governors were concerned about the development which is clearly an extra-judicial measure of addressing perceived infraction.

According to him, any attempt to resort to self-help in addressing grievances whether religious or otherwise, will only lead to further chaos that could threaten law and order as well as the general peace and security of the society.

While commiserating with the family of the victim, Lalong said the northern governors want security agencies to be allowed to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that the law takes its full course on anyone found wanting.

They also appealed for calm following reports of the hijack of a peaceful protest, which later turned violent and led to the imposition of a curfew in Sokoto metropolis. Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 northern states and Abuja has asked the Federal Government and the Sokoto State government to avoid cover up and ensure that the killers of Deborah Yakubu are brought to Justice.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chaplain Jechonia Gilbert, CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) said it was deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of the 200 level female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for an alleged blasphemy.

The statement reads: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (19 Northern States and Abuja) is deeply saddened over the recent ugly development in Sokoto State, that led to the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, a 200 Level female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for an alleged blasphemy.

“The umbrella organisation of all Christians in Northern Nigeria condemn this gruesome and barbaric murder of Deborah in the strongest terms possible.

While CAN does not and will not encourage casting aspersions on any religion or religious leader of any faith, CAN frowns at hiding under the garb of any religious extremism to perpetrate any form of criminality against her members, especially in Northern Nigeria.

“God Almighty is not and can never be a weak God for a mere mortal to fight and defend Him. On the contrary, it is He who keeps, watches and defends us. CAN believe that life is sacred and must never be taken by another unless as directed by the state.

TEKAN/ECWA youths condemn killing, call for calm

As criticisms continue to trail the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu by religious fundamentals in Sokoto, the national body of the TEKAN/ ECWA youth block has joined in the total condemnation of the act, describing it as barbaric and most unfortunate.

TEKAN/ECWA youths, in a press conference addressed on Saturday at ECWA Goodnews Church, GRA Gombe, by its national youth leader, Reverend Jim James Amos, described the killing as an unwarranted jungle justice meted out on Deborah by Islamic extremists.

The bloc also called for calm saying, “as law-abiding citizens, we call on all Christian youths to remain calm, law-abiding and desist from taking laws into their hands, let us leave everything in the hands of God Almighty who is the final judge”.

These barbaric killings in Nigeria must stop – IPAN

Igbos for a Progressive and United Nationhood (IPAN), has condemned in totality the incessant killings in Nigeria, especially the recent alleged murder of a student, Deborah Samuel, in Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, Sokoto State.

IPAN also regrets the actions of hoodlums in the southeast, who hide under the umbrella of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to perpetrate evil and inflict pain on various families in the region.

This was contained in a press release signed by the national president of IPAN, Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike, and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Sunday.

Onuzulike observed that though IPOB leaders have cancelled the Monday sit-at-home, some self-acclaimed members of the group leverage the situation to commit crime and criminality.

“Our leaders should act fast on Deborah’s murder. Yes, the president on his Facebook page has condemned the act, but we want those people to be brought to book.

Police deny online report of suspect as intruder from Niger Republic

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command has denied some media online reports, alleging that a top police source confirmed that one of the suspects in the killing of Deborah Emmanuel, is an intruder from Niger Republic.

The command described the report credited to one of the online platforms as fake news, while calling on all media outlets and the public to be an advocate of peace.

The command spokesman, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, who stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday, said “the Command is therefore using this medium to reaffirm that the above fabricated publication which claimed its sources from the Command is falsehood and cannot be substantiated. The Command did not issue out any statement or signed press release in that regard.

“The above publication is an act by some mischievous makers trying to create chaos into the mind of law-abiding citizens and to threaten the existing peaceful atmosphere restored as a result of Thursday’s incident. The command is using this medium to appeal to all media outlets and members of the public to be advocate of peace and should not instigate unverified stories”

The statement further said, “consequent upon the foregoing, investigation into the incident is ongoing and the Nigeria Police Force will be decisive in its action and in accordance with the extant laws and provisions of the constitution on that incident.

“The Commissioner of Police Sokoto State Command CP Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, enjoins the people of Sokoto state to embrace compliance with the curfew emplaced by the state government to maintain peace and order in the state.”

Curfew: Sokoto Govt suspends resumption of schools by one week

Sokoto State government has announced the suspension of the resumption of basic and secondary schools in the state by one week.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the schools are supposed to resume yesterday and today, for boarding and day students. The suspension was announced via a statement by Malam Ibrahim Iya, spokesperson of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, on Sunday in Sokoto.

It said that the suspension was sequel to the 24-hour curfew declared by the government, adding that the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Bello Guiwa, directed all public and private schools to resume on May 22, for boarding and May 23, for day students.

“However, final year students who are supposed to begin their WAEC examination on Monday, 16th May, 2022, are not affected. Parents, teachers, SBMC’s and PTAs are expected to comply with the directive please,” the statement added.

In a related development, corps members serving in Sokoto State, especially those in Sokoto metropolis, have been advised to remain at home due to the 24-hour curfew.