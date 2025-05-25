Prophet Michael Eruobami inducted as ‘Asiwaju Onigbabo’ of CAN Olorunleke

In a ceremony attended by members and executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State chapter and Ado Odo local government, Prophet Michael Eruobami, founder of CAN Olorunleke Area, was inducted as the “Asiwaju Onigbabo” of CAN Olorunleke.

The event, which took place on May 3, 2025, was attended by the traditional ruler of Olorunleke, Chief Saheed Erubami, men of God, and representatives from CAN headquarters.

Prophet Eruobami, a certified health professional and holder of a doctorate degree in Theology, has been serving God for over 25 years.

The CAN Chairman expressed gratitude to team members and facilitators for their support, acknowledging the challenges and rewards of serving the community.

He commended the teamwork and invaluable support from his executives, secretary, and public relations officer.

The Chairman also appreciated the contributions of Bishop Emmanuel Oludaisi Adekunle, Pastor E.O. Adisa, and other dignitaries.

As “Asiwaju Onigbabo,” Prophet Eruobami is expected to continue guiding and supporting the Christian community in Olorunleke and beyond.

His induction is a testament to his dedication to his faith and community.