Properties worth millions of naira lost to Ibadan poly fire

Some sections of the staff quarters of the Polytechnic Ibadan have been razed by fire, destroying properties worth millions of naira on Wednesday.

However, no life has been reportedly lost to the incident.

The state General Manager of Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune.

He stressed that the incident was a result of electric sparks when the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company restored the power supply.

“The distressed call was received at exactly 02:26hrs on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Firefighters led by ACFS Adesina Olusoji promptly turned out to the scene of fire incident. On getting there, it was the staff quarters of the institution that were engulfed by fire.

“The firemen swiftly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to all nearby buildings and properties within the vicinity. The fire was completely extinguished in conjunction with the University of Ibadan Fire Department.

“The fire severely affected three rooms out of four rooms in the quarters. No casualty was recorded and property worth millions of naira destroyed by fire.”

He explained that the firemen were able to curtail the fire from affecting other nearby properties.

