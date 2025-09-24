Properties worth millions of naira destroyed as fire razes another major market in Ibadan

Properties worth millions of naira have been lost to another fire incident at Ogundipe Market, Agodi Gate, in Ibadan North Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Fourteen out of the forty-two shops in the complex were completely razed, resulting in the loss of goods and other properties estimated at millions of naira.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to Tribune Online, the Special Adviser on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Fire Services Agency, Hon. Moroof Adebayo Akinwande, said fourteen shops were destroyed.

He explained that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, but no lives were lost, only properties.

His account of the incident read: “The fire emergency was reported via telephone at exactly 03:50hrs on Wednesday, 24th September 2025, by Mr Sulaiman, regarding shops on fire at the above address.

“The fire personnel, led by CFS Olayiwola T.K., promptly mobilised and responded to the distress call. Upon arrival, we found fourteen (14) shops out of forty-two (42) well alight. We swiftly swung into action, curtailed the fire, and prevented it from spreading to other nearby shops in the market.

“No casualty was recorded. The operation was carried out successfully, and properties worth billions of naira were saved by the officers of the fire service. A post-fire incident investigation is in progress to ascertain the root cause of the outbreak.”

He, therefore, urged traders across the state to be conscious of fire hazards and emphasised the importance of having extinguishers in their respective shops to help prevent outbreaks from escalating.

