Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke says he will not relent in promoting health sectors, as the welfare of the people is paramount to him.

Governor Adeleke made this known at the opening ceremony of this year’s environmental health week/scientific conference organised by the Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN), Osun State chapter held at Leisure Spring Hotels, Osogbo.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Water supply, environmental sanitation and hygiene: Key factors to quality.

Adeleke, represented by the state Commissioner for Government House and Protocol, Soji Ajeigbe at the event congratulated all environmental officers as they celebrate their week.

He enjoined them to continue to collaborate with the state government in creating zero tolerance for bad environment in order to avert epidemic diseases in the state.

In his welcome address, the state president of the EHOAN, Ola Sunday Olufemi, commended the governor for the provision of potable water for citizens of the state.

Olufemi, who lauded Adeleke for the provision of 332 boreholes in all political wards in the state as part of achievements to mark his 100 days in office showed how lives of the people are paramount to him.

He said that efforts are ongoing to provide additional 332, just as he admonished the people to always be hygienic and stop dumping of wastes into the stream and waterways to avert flood disaster has predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological (NiMET) early this year.

Olufemi also appealed to the governor to employ more environmental health officers as they needed more hands to replace the retired and retiring officers to enhance their effectiveness and productivity.

In his goodwill message, president of the association in the South-West, Dr. Tope Akinwumi assured Governor Adeleke-led administration the readiness of members to continue to support the government in managing the environment.

Akinwumi, who appealed to Adeleke not to take the employment of more environmental health officers with levity said the association also needs adequate funding to attract productivity.

Other people with their goodwill messages include the state Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mayowa Adejorin, who lauded members of the association for supporting the state government to have clean environment, restating government’s commitment to promoting environmental health.

Adejorin promised to discuss the issue of the employment of more environmental health officers with the governor.

In his goodwill message, Commissioner for Water Resources, Sunday Oroniyi, emphasised the connectivity between water supply, sanitation and hygiene.

ALSO READ: Emirship tussle: Move Aminu Bayero out of Kano, deputy gov begs Tinubu