Promoters, stakeholders must respect female musicians now more than ever — Aneya

Ojakol Macrinah, better known as Aneya, is a rising Kenyan music diva who, according to industry stakeholders, is set to take the continental music scene by storm. She told ROTIMI IGE in a recent interview about plans for her brand and what fans should expect.

What made you want to become a musician?

Growing up, I had a lot of music in my life. My mother loved singing and she would make us harmonise songs as she sang and I believe this was where my interest in music was piqued. My father played the guitar in his youth when he was at the University of Nairobi. Seeing pictures of him with a guitar really made me want to learn to play the instrument. So, I’d say it’s my parents and their love of music that made me want to be in the musical space but my journey as a musician started when I was in high school. I joined the choir in form 1 where I learnt different vocal techniques from my teacher, Mrs Kssana.

We formed various singing groups where we wrote music and performed them. I also taught myself how to play the basic chords on the guitar. It was genuinely a fun experience for me. After high school, I auditioned for the Sauti academy but didn’t get in on my the first try so I waited for the next round of auditions where again, I didn’t make it into their artiste development programme. However, I made it into a programme called ‘Raw talent’ which was a programme where we were groomed so that during the next auditions we could qualify to join the academy. Luckily, during the auditions, I got in and began my artiste development. In the programme, we learnt about songwriting, interpretation, performance and a bit of music business. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and after graduation I started doing shows, making sure that I was performing as much as I could.

I fell ill in 2018 so I had to take a break from live performance. In 2019, I was able to work with some up and coming producers from Artiv studios, but due to some contractual issues, we were not really able to release any music that we recorded. In 2020 I went back to performing but then the pandemic struck. I have worked with some producers collaboratively, I am just waiting for them to release the tracks and I can’t wait for people to listen to my music.

What’s the best piece of advice another musician ever gave you?





The best advice I was given was by Bien, during my graduation from Sauti academy, was that I shouldn’t be scared to be authentic, to be myself and be daring in whatever I do. That’s one thing I’m currently learning to do.

What’s your process for dealing with performance anxiety?

I tend to talk a lot as a method of coping with my anxiety especially before a performance, I even try to tell jokes and tell stories that I cook up. This is the best way for me to calm my nerves.

What would you do if your audience looked tired or bored during your performance?

I’m not the funniest person on this planet, but I’ll tell as many jokes as I can. Moreover, I always want to see people dancing and enjoying themselves so I’m definitely getting people on stage to dance with me.

Are there any past instructors you look up to? What qualities did they have that you admire?

I’d have to say I look up to Natalie, she was the director of Sauti academy a while back and I admired her tenacity and her bluntness; she was never afraid of calling me out on my mistakes.

Which musicians would you prefer to collaborate with?

I admire a number of musicians both locally and internationally. Locally, I’d love to work with Karun and Brandy Maina. I think they are insanely talented and it would be an honour to be in a song with both of them. Internationally, I would love to work with Ayra Star and Simi, they are such amazing songwriters.

Tell me about your favourite performance in your career.

In 2017, I performed during the Ongea music summit open mic sessions and I believe this was my favourite performance ever. I was in my element. I felt like I was jamming with friends on stage as opposed to having like a full blown choreographed performance. It was incredible and I can’t wait to get back on stage to perform.

What is it about music that makes you feel passionate?

I like telling stories using melodies and beats, whether it’s a story that is directly related to me or not. Music is a language that you don’t really have to know everything to understand, you just need to let it carry you and you find yourself relating to the story that is being told.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I would describe my music as soulful with a touch of sass and dialogue. I’m an introvert who loves talking, so my music is my avenue of talking.

If you could go open a show for any artiste who would it be?

Wow, this is hard but it would definitely be Sauti Sol. I’m in love with their music.

What is your creative process like?

I browse a lot of instrumentals on YouTube and I write to them, then I head to the studio where the talented Mr Ronseti listens to what I’ve written then, we develop the song from there. We also have sessions at the studio where we just jam to music and we let the inspiration flow from the environment. So, I can’t really say that I have one exact creative method.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

For me, it would definitely be the policies as regards to remuneration of artistes. And also just ensuring that women are given a bit more respect especially in terms of treatment by promoters and industry big wigs.

Has your style evolved since the beginning of your career?

Yes, I think as a writer my music has definitely evolved interms of how I express myself. As a beginner, I was definitely writing music based on what I thought my peers wanted to hear but now I’m a bit more authentic in what I’m writing.

How do you balance your music and other obligations?

Currently, I teach vocal music at a primary school so I’m constantly surrounded by musical instruments and my colleagues are musicians in their own right, so it becomes easy for me to cope since majority of what I do is music-based, in terms of family I try make sure that I make phone calls home every day just to make sure there is that connection.

What’s next for you?

Music, music and more music. I have a number of releases lined up for before the year ends and I can’t wait for you to listen to what I’ve been working on.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…stakeholders must respect female stakeholders must respect female

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…stakeholders must respect female stakeholders must respect female