(PROMOTED POST): Honourable Olumide Osoba of Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency, redefining excellence, diligently working for the people

This June marks one year anniversary of the 9th Assembly of the House of Representative of Hon Olumide Osoba as the Member representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

In 2019, Hon. Olumide Osoba was elected into the Green Chambers for another term to serve his constituents, and ever since then Hon.Osoba has maintained good representation on behalf of his constituents.

In a bid to make life more meaningful for his people, the lawmaker took a need assessment tour within his constituency where he engaged his constituents varying from all ages to exray their myriads of challenges. This tour resulted into his decision to push for some basic constituency projects from the Federal level and some individual Empowerment sponsored by him all aimed at improving the standard of living for his constituents.

Within his first year in office, the young lawmaker ran an open-door policy, with the help and support of his constituents and a lot has been achieved so far. He has influenced, through recommendation, the employment of a few constituents into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies. MDAs of the Federal Government.

However in the face of the Coronvirus Pandemic, he has rolled out series of palliatives to constituency members hereby supporting the state and central governments in the bid to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the people of all area.

It’s just one year and it already seems Hon. Osoba would make members of Abeokuta North LGA proud however Time would tell.

In Abeokuta North Local Government which covers Oke-Ona, Gbagura, Owu and Oke-Ogun, Hon Osoba facilitated and constructed various life-improving projects as follows:

A. Oke-Ona:

Provision and Construction of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Elega market at Elega in Abeokuta.

Provision and Construction of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Iberekodo market.

B. Gbagura:

Provision of 15 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Lafenwa Market at Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

C. Owu

Provision of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Olomore Market, Olomore in Abeokuta.

Reconstruction of Primary Healthcare Centre at Ile-Ise Awo.

D. Oke-Ogun

Provision of 8 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Imala

Reconstruction of Blocks of Two Classrooms at St.John Anglican Primary School at Imala

Ibara Onile Onisasa- Reconstruction of Blocks of Two Classrooms at St. Luke’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School at Ibara-Orile.

2. In Obafemi Owode Local Government

Owode- Provision of 500KVA Transformer at Geleodun

Provision of Solar-Powered Street Light at Owode.

Construction of Blocks of Three

Classrooms at St. John African Primary School, Ogidan.

Provision of 50 Computer and other Accessories ICT Facility at Kobape Community High School, Kobape.

Provision of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Adigbe

Provision of 5 Poles Solar-Powered street Light at Egbeda.

Provision of 5 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Kajola.

Ajebo-Provision of Solar-Powered Street Loght at Ogunmakin

3. In Odeda Local Government.

Provision of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Alagbagba Central Mosque and Ijemo Fadipe

Provision of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Ilugun

Provision of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Opeji

In addition, these are some of the empowerments done by Hon. Olumide Osoba in March 2019.

Market woman financial empowerment

Hundred market women in the local government were given funds from ward 1 to ward 16

Youth financial support

Fund was disbursed to 25 youth for youth entrepreneurship from ward 1 to ward 16.

Elders financial support

Fund was disbursed to 25 youth for development of their existing business from 1to 16

Material empowerment

The below materials were distributed to Fifty five persons at the town hall meeting for youth, man and women for sustenance and sufficiency from ward 1 to 16

* Motor cycle

*Deep freezer

*grinding machine

*sewing machine

Palliative on covid19

One hundred persons, which are indigent, poor and aged got electronic fund transfer from ward 1 to ward 16 to ease hardship of Covid-19, from ward 1 to 16

One hundred Market women were financially empowered from ward 1 to ward 10

Fund was distributed to 25 youth at town hall meeting from ward 1 to 10

Twenty Elders were given financial support to expand their existing business at town hall meeting from ward 1 to 10

Fifty youth were trained on how to draw business proposal, plan and promotion on social media, from 1 ward to 10

Material empowerment

Thirty persons were given the below materials to sustain themselves, from ward 1 to 10

*Motor cycle

*Deep freezer

*Grinding machine

*Sewing machine

Palliatives on covid19, 100 persons received fund transfer from ward 1 to 10

Forty pieces of computer internet systems installed at Kobape community high school.

One employed identified as Mrs Deborah at Moloko Asipa.

One hundred Market women were given cash at town hall meeting from ward 1 to 12.

Twenty five Youth were given financial support on youth entrepreneurship and acquisition, from ward 1 to 12

Twenty five elders were supported with fund for development of their existing business, from ward 1 to 12

One Generator delivered to maturity center at igberi Ake in ward 10

Fifty Youth trained on how to draw business proposal, plan and promotion on social media from ward 1 to 12

Material empowerment

the materials below were distributed to forty persons at the two hall meeting from ward 1to 12

*Sewing machine

*Motor cycle

Palliatives were done for minimum of one hundred aged in each Local Government, one hundred youths per Local Government consisting of ward agents and others benefited from the cash transfers.

Meanwhile, Hon. Olumide Osoba has done over one hundred thousands naira transfers for the indigent, poor, and aged people in the local governments.

