Promote love, be submissive, Adeosun advises couples

By Seyi Sokoya
Adeosun
From left, Pa Jacob Oyelakin; bride’s parents, Pastor and Deaconess John Oyelakin; General Overseer of the Church of God Nigeria, Pastor Bamiji Adeosun; couple, Mr and Mrs Olutayo Ogunkanmi; groom’s parents Deaconess and Pastor Emmanuel Ogunkanmi and Pa Deacon Moses Olapade, during the wedding ceremony of the new couple, at The Church of God Nigeria, Wakajaye, Ajagba, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently.

The General Overseer the Church of God Nigeria, Pastor Bamiji Adeosun, has charged both new and old couples to promote synergy of love and submission in marriage as it would reduce the rampant hazards among couples and crash of marriages.

Adeosun made this known during his sermon at the solemnisation of holy matrimony between Mr and Mrs Olutayo Ogunkanmi, held at The Church of God Nigeria, Wakajaye, Ajagba, Ibadan, Oyo State, adding that “I want to encouraged couples to shun ego and be Godly in all ramifications as it is major means to have a successful marriages.”

Adeosun also advised the new couple to put God first in their union and love one another genuinely.

The groom’s father, Pastor Emmanuel Ogunkanmi, expressed delight on the success of the union, while he advised them to make the union a home for Christ and remain as one in all their life.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony, the bride’s father, Pastor John Oyelakin, prayed for the new couple and wished them all round success in their marriage.

