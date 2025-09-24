Promote Igbo culture, tradition —Imo monarch advises Ohanaeze

A notable traditional ruler in Imo State, HRH Eze David Nnawuihe Onu Egwunwoke, has advised Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, a socio-cultural organisation in Igbo land, to promote the culture and traditions of Ndigbo.

Onu Egwunwoke, the traditional ruler of Akwakuma/Uratta in Owerri West Council Area, gave the advice during his 2025 Iri Ji cultural festival at his royal palace in Akwakuma.

He also called on other critical stakeholders of the Igbo nation not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that Igbo culture and tradition are kept alive.

The monarch insisted that the annual Iri Ji cultural festival of the Igbo nation is neither fetishistic, primitive, nor superstitious. He said the annual festival is part of the effort of the Igbo nation to sustain, promote and demonstrate a collective sense of origin.

He said: “It fortifies us as a distinct entity imbued with hard work, industry, perseverance, creativity and vision.”

Eze Onu Egwunwoke maintained that the Iri Ji Ndi Igbo festival, as old as the Igbo nation, is devoid of ritual or fetish practice and binds all Igbo people to sustain it.

He added that the annual Iri Ji festival also reminds people of the need to embark on intensive and extensive agricultural activities, especially during the farming season, to stem the tide of hunger and famine and to address the prohibitive high cost of yams.

He commended both the state and federal governments for their assistance to farmers through the provision of farming implements and incentives such as fertilisers.

Speaking at the occasion, business mogul and chieftaincy recipient Chief Ugoeze Magnous Ekwulugho expressed joy at the festival, describing the chieftaincy award conferred on him as an honour. He pledged to continue supporting both the traditional ruler and the community whenever called upon.

The chairman of the Egwunwoke Royal Dynasty, Chief Emperor Chidi Egwunwoke, also expressed joy over the 2025 Iri Ji cultural festival of HRH Eze David Onu Egwunwoke. He noted that the annual festival is usually held before the farming season and thanked God for its successful celebration.

Highlights of the event were the chieftaincy conferments to three distinguished personalities in recognition of their positive roles to God and humanity. These include Ugoeze Magnous Ekwulugho, Chief Leon Odionyemma and Chief Rowland Emeka Egwunwoke.

HRH Eze David Nnawuihe Onu Egwunwoke, the traditional ruler of Akwakuma/Uratta Community, and his wife (Ugoeze) were in attendance.

