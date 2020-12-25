Prolific Nollywood movie producer, Chico Ejiro dies, on Christmas day

Entertainment
By Tribune Online

Nollywood has lost another icon and worse still, on Christmas day. Nollywood movie producer, Chico Ejiro, best known for his movies, popular among which is ‘Silent Night’ which gave Segun Arinze his ‘Black Arrow’ moniker, is dead.

Ejiro was reported to have died earlier today in Lagos.

While details remain sketchy at this time, many have taken to social media to mourn the legend.

Although no official statement has been received from his family, most stakeholders in the entertainment industry have been sending their heartfelt sympathies on the loss of the movie legend.

