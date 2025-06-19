Proliferation of checkpoints, illegal taxation, key contributors to price inflation – NGF

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday alleged that the proliferation of checkpoints, illegal taxation, and poor infrastructure are key contributors to price inflation and inefficiencies in the food supply chain across the country.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State stated this in Abuja while giving an update on the closed-door meeting held with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Alkali.

Sanwo-Olu, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, also expressed the Forum’s displeasure over the World Bank’s failure to fulfil its part of the agreement reached on NG-CARES, despite participating states’ $2.2 billion investment in the scheme.

He said: “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

“The Forum received a briefing from the National Security Adviser (NSA), accompanied by the Honourable Ministers of Defence, Agriculture, Livestock Development, and Transportation, on the rising cost of food and livestock transportation across the country.

“The presentation revealed that the proliferation of checkpoints, illegal taxation, and poor infrastructure are key contributors to price inflation and inefficiencies in the food supply chain.

“The NSA noted that a high-level inter-ministerial committee has been established to address these concerns and has submitted its recommendations for the endorsement of the Forum.

“Governors acknowledged the urgency of the matter and expressed commitment to collaborate with federal authorities to streamline levies, dismantle unauthorized checkpoints, and improve the movement of goods, especially food items across the States.

“The Forum received a presentation from the World Bank on the Nigeria Community Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus which is called (NG-CARES) programme.

“The Bank highlighted that states have made significant investments totaling over US$2.2 billion through the NG-CARES delivery platforms, with verifiable impacts reaching over 17 million direct beneficiaries.

“Governors thereby expressed concern over the non-fulfilment of funding pledges by the Bank under NG-CARES 1.0.

“The Forum emphasized the need for an amicable resolution between the World Bank and participating States to conclude the first phase of the programme before advancing to NG-CARES 2.0, which is designed to build a long-term resilience for vulnerable households and enterprises,” Governor Sanwo-Olu noted with concern.

