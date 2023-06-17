Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has described the state of affairs in the country as near terminally soul-searing.

He made the remarks at the unveiling of his latest works, titled, ‘The Putin Files’, in Lagos, on Friday.

Soyinka also expressed grave concern over abuse of the new technology and social media, adding that the wrong usage of space is gradually taking humanity backwards.

According to the renowned writer and social critic, he observed technology has now found itself in the hands of ignoramus, thereby creating a setback for society because of inappropriate profiling and the use of abusive words.

Soyinka, who confessed to not being a fan of the social media, added “I don’t tweet, I don’t Whatsapp. I tried Whatsapp but I stopped.”

Reading from his new works, the Nobel Laureate stated: “Project Nigeria, I must confess, has become near terminally soul-searing. Do I still believe in it? I am no longer certain. But, first, we must rid ourselves of the tyranny of the ignorant and the opportunism of time servers.

“In any case, there is not much else to engage one on a foundation of ownership stakes. There is of course always the possibility of a revolution, with a clarity of purpose and acceptance of all attendant risks, including costly errors.

“Revolutions are not however based on the impetus of speculative power entitlement. No matter, until that moment, the structures that ensure just and equitable cohabitation must be protected from partisan appropriation-be it from material inducement, fake news or verbal terrorism-the last being the contribution of one who is positioned to assume co-leadership of the nation, no less.”

He also called for a review of the whole concept of democracy, adding that revolution should not be only about lining up behind the nearest available symbol.

“When a symbol does emerge, however, we are still obliged to examine every aspect of what is fortuitously an offer, and continue to guard our freedoms every inch of the way,” he added.

He, however, described the name ‘Putin’, as used in the book, as a metaphor and reality, adding that since the world has become a global village, individuals can no longer be shielded from happenings on the global stage.





