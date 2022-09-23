Project 1000: Charles Alade initiative to supply 1000 uniforms for male secondary students

In a bid to support the boy child education and development in Oyo State, Project 1000’, an initiative by Charles Alade, is on a mission to fill a void through combating the unintended perception of neglect of the boy child’s needs.

Speaking to Friday Treat recently, he revealed the objectives and modus operandi of ‘Project 1000’, stating that with the help of the Oyo State Ministry of Education, they project has selected 10 schools across the 10 zones in the state.

“Project 1000 is our mission at The Charles Alade Initiative, to provide 1000 school uniforms to the government secondary schools in 10 different zones in Oyo State. This project aims at providing assistance to the seemingly neglected boy child. The government, in her quota, has made significant contributions to the educational sector in the last few years, but when a quarter or more of our young learners still wrestle with creating a sound learning atmosphere for themselves, then there is a need for a different approach.

“Project 1000 aims at striking this down by developing a strong and functional self-concept that will in turn be an asset to nation building by clothing a thousand students in Oyo State, Nigeria. This is Project 1000.

“The introduction of this free school uniform for 1000 male students in public and special needs schools is also a social intervention in education with the aim to reduce the cost of education and provide support for the less privileged in the state.

“Wearing a good uniform is a badge of pride and is an important part of being a student. If this project operations are successful, changes can include; Improved learning by reducing distraction, sharpening focus on schoolwork and making the classroom a more serious environment. It will also promote a sense of teamwork and increase school spirit among students”, He said.

Alade stated that the success of the project operations would also be extended to other government and special need schools outside Oyo State, stressing that the experience could also be applied to other sectors like the orphanage homes in the country.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to join the initiative in its efforts to ensure gender balance in giving attention for future leaders. He stressed that giving attention to girl child while neglecting boy child has continued to reflect on the society as neglected boy children of yesterday have become marital problems to the girl children upon whom the society lavished attention.

Alade said that the initiative was opened to support from both government and well-meaning private individuals.

