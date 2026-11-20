In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Allah, the Most High, says “Indeed, Allah orders justice and good conduct and giving to relatives and forbids immorality and bad conduct and Baghy (oppression). He admonishes you that perhaps you will be reminded.” (Suratu An-Nahl; Qur’an 16:90).

This verse is commonly read every Friday in the Khutbah [Friaday Sermon] in several mosques around the world. Why? Because it is the summary of Islam. Allah, the Most High, commands justice, and He [the Most High] forbids Baghy. Any person who commits Baghy has gone against the direct command of Allah, the Most High.

In Arabic language, the root of Baghy is Ba-Gha-Ya. From this root, scholars derive several meanings:

1. To seek something wrongfully;

2. To go beyond the boundary;

3. To oppress and to be unjust;

4. To rebel against a rightful authority;

5. To act with pride and arrogance.

Literarily, Al-Baghy means to exceed the limit, to oppress, to transgress, to rebel, and to desire what is not your right. It is when a person becomes proud, refuses to accept the truth, and uses his power, his wealth, his knowledge, his beauty, or his position to oppress others.

Allah, the Most High, classifies Baghy in several condemnable ways in various places in the Qur’an and the reports from the Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him] where there were accounts of those who transgressed and the consequences they faced in returns.

Al-Baghy in the Hadith of the Prophet (SAW)

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) warned us about Baghy in the strongest terms.

Punishment is Hastened in This World: The Prophet (SAW) said: “There is no sin more deserving that Allah hastens its punishment in this world, in addition to what He has prepared in the Hereafter, than Baghy (oppression) and cutting off family ties.” (Tirmidhi, Ibn Majah). This Hadith is very frightening. It means the Baghi will not wait till Qiyamah to be punished. Allah will punish him here in this world. You will see his downfall with your own eyes. His business will collapse, his power will fall, his name will be disgraced.

Humility is the Cure: The Prophet (SAW) said: “Allah has revealed to me that you should be humble, so that no one oppresses (Baghy) another, and no one boasts over another.” (Muslim). The opposite of Baghy is humility. Pride is the mother of Baghy. The Prophet (SAW) was the most powerful man, yet he was the most humble. He sat on the ground, he ate with the poor, he mended his own clothes, he visited the sick. He never oppressed anyone.

Baghy is Darkness: The Prophet (SAW) said: “Beware of oppression (Zulm), for oppression will be darkness on the Day of Resurrection.” (Bukhari & Muslim). On the Day of Qiyamah, when everyone will be looking for light to cross the Bridge of Sirat, the Baghi will be in darkness because of his oppression.

Fear the Dua of the Oppressed: The Prophet (SAW) said: “Fear the supplication of the oppressed, for there is no barrier between it and Allah.” (Bukhari & Muslim). If you oppress someone and he wakes up in the middle of the night and raises his hands to Allah, your destruction has started. Allah will answer him even if he is a disbeliever, because Allah is Just.

Scholars have divided Baghy into many types. Let us look at them one by one:

Baghy Against Allah: This is the greatest Baghy. To refuse to worship Allah, to claim you are equal to Allah, to disobey His commands out of pride. Pharaoh did this. Iblis did this. Any person who says “I will not pray, Allah cannot do anything to me” has committed Baghy against Allah.

Baghy Against the Prophet (SAW): To insult the Prophet [peace be upon him], to reject his Sunnah, to claim you know better than him. This is Baghy. A Muslim must submit to the Sunnah of the Prophet.

Baghy Against Parents: A child who insults his parents, who beats his mother, who refuses to take care of his father after they have suffered for him, has committed Baghy. Allah commands us to be kind to parents, not to oppress them.

Baghy Against the Spouse: A husband who beats his wife, who denies her food, who denies her rights, who cheats on her, who exposes her secrets – that is Baghy. A wife who insults her husband, who disobeys him without reason, who wastes his wealth, who exposes his weaknesses to her friends – that is also Baghy. Marriage is a covenant of mercy, not a place of oppression.

Baghy Against Children: A father who oppresses his children, who does not provide for them, who favours one child over another unjustly, who curses them – that is Baghy. Children are Amanah from Allah.

Baghy in Business and Work: A boss who cheats his workers and refuses to pay them their salaries – Baghy. A worker who collects salary but does not do his work – Baghy. A trader who reduces the measure, who sells expired goods, who lies to customers – Baghy. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever cheats us is not from us.”

Baghy in Leadership: A leader, whether he is a president, a governor, a chairman, an Imam, or a head of family, has been given Amanah. If he uses his position to favour his own family, to oppress others, to steal public money, he is a Baghi. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Any leader who is entrusted with the affairs of the Muslims and then dies while cheating them, Allah will forbid Paradise for him.”

Baghy in Speech: To lie against someone, to backbite, to slander, to spoil someone’s name on social media, to spread fake news about someone – this is Baghy of the tongue. The Prophet (SAW) said the worst Baghy is to attack the honour of a Muslim.

Baghy of a Group Against Another Group: When one tribe oppresses another tribe, one family oppresses another family, one religious group oppresses another. Allah says: “And if two factions among the believers should fight, then make settlement between them. But if one of them oppresses (Baghy) the other, then fight against the one that oppresses until it returns to the ordinance of Allah.” (Suratu Al-Hujurat; Qur’an 49:9). This verse is about Al-Bughat – the rebellious group. Islam does not allow a group to oppress another group.

Why does a person commit Baghy? Scholars mention five main causes:

Pride (Al-Kibr): The root of all Baghy is pride. Iblis said: “I am better than him.” Pharaoh said: “I am your lord.” Qarun said: “I got it by my knowledge.” Pride makes a man think he is above Allah’s law and above other people. The Prophet (SAW) said: “No one who has an atom’s weight of pride in his heart will enter Paradise.”

Love of Power and Wealth: When a person gets power, money, or position, he forgets that Allah gave it to him as a test. He begins to oppress. He forgets that Pharaoh had power, but he died. Qarun had wealth, but he died. Power and wealth are temporary.

Ignorance of Allah: The person does not know that Allah is Al-Qahhar (The Irresistible), Al-Muntaqim (The Avenger), Al-Adl (The Just). He thinks he can oppress and go free. He does not know that Allah is watching him.

Hasadu (Envy) and Hatred: Many Baghy comes from Hasadu. A person envies his brother’s success, so he begins to oppress him, to spoil his business, to backbite him, to use juju against him. Hasadu leads to Baghy, Baghy leads to Zulm, Zulm leads to destruction.

Following Desires (Hawa): When a person follows his Nafs without control, he will commit Baghy. He wants everything for himself. He does not care if others suffer.

Consequences of Al-Baghy:

In This World: Allah will remove His blessing from the Baghi. His wealth will not give him peace. His power will not last. People will hate him. Even if they fear him, they will not love him. His end will be disgraceful. Look at Pharaoh, Qarun, Haman, Abu Jahl – all of them ended in disgrace. Their names are cursed till today. No one names his child Pharaoh.

In Society: Baghy destroys society. When leaders oppress followers, the nation collapses. When husbands oppress wives, families break. When friends oppress friends, brotherhood dies. This is why our society today is suffering – because Baghy has become common. People no longer fear Allah.

In the Hereafter: On the Day of Qiyamah, the Baghi will be among the Zalimun. Allah says: “Indeed, the wrongdoers will not succeed.” (Qur’an 28:37). The oppressed will take from his good deeds. If his good deeds finish, the sins of the oppressed will be put on him. Then he will be thrown into Hellfire. That is the ultimate loss.

Islam did not only warn us; it gave us the cure; How to Cure Al-Baghy:

Humility (Tawadu): Remember that you were created from dust and you will return to dust. No matter how rich or powerful you are, you are a slave of Allah. Remember that the Prophet (SAW) was humble despite his greatness.

Fear of Allah (Taqwa): Always remember Allah is watching you. Allah says: “And your Lord is never unaware of what you do.” (Qur’an 27:93). If you truly believe Allah sees you, you will not oppress even in secret.

Justice (Adl): Put justice in everything. Give everyone his right. Give your wife her right, your children their right, your workers their right, your neighbours their right. The Prophet (SAW) said: “The just will be on pulpits of light on the Day of Resurrection.”

Remember Death and Qiyamah: Pharaoh thought he would live forever. But death came. Remember that your power will end one day. Your wealth will remain here. Only your deeds will follow you to the grave.

Forgive and Seek Forgiveness: If you have committed Baghy against someone, go and beg him for forgiveness now, before the Day when there will be no money to pay, only good deeds will be used to pay. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever has oppressed his brother in honour or wealth, let him seek his forgiveness today, before a Day when there will be no Dinar or Dirham.”

Make Dua: Ask Allah to remove pride from your heart. The Prophet (SAW) used to say: “O Allah, make me among those who are humble and just.”

Keep Good Company: Stay away from oppressors. If you keep company with Baghi, you will become like them. Keep company with humble and just people.

So, Baghy is exceeding the limit Allah, the Most High, gave you. It is pride, oppression, and rebellion.

A true Muslim is not a Baghi. He is humble, just, and merciful. He gives everyone his right. He does not oppress the weak. He does not boast over others. He fears Allah in secret and in public.

Let us examine ourselves: Have we oppressed our wives? Have we oppressed our workers? Have we oppressed our neighbours? Have we rebelled against Allah’s commands out of pride? Have we taken what is not ours?

If yes, the door of Tawbah is open. Repent now, return the rights to their owners, and ask Allah for forgiveness. Allah says: “And whoever does evil and then seeks forgiveness of Allah will find Allah Forgiving and Merciful.” (Suratul An-Nisai: Qur’an 4:110).

May Allah protect us from Baghy, remove pride from our hearts, make us among the just, and protect us from the Baghy of others, Aamin.

————————

Chief Imam of Ilaro Central Mosque, Sheikh Imam Tajudeen Mustapha Adewunmi (left) and former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Emeritus Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, at the 11th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), held at the University of Ibadan Mosque Auditorium, Ibadan.

———————————————-LEAD (FIRST PAGE)

US research centre forecasts World Muslims population to hit 3.6 billion by 2070

By Nurudeen Alimi

Pew Research Center, based in the United States of America has predicted Muslims population to reach 3.6 billion by the year 2070.

The report, which examines population growth among seven religious groups between 2020 and 2070, found that Islam and Christianity are growing, but Muslims are expanding faster.

“Christians are the largest religious group in the world, and Muslims are the second largest. But that will change by 2035, when Muslims will surpass Christians in population,” the report said on Wednesday.

If recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide by 2070, the Washington DC-based research centre said in its report.

The world’s population is projected to increase by 29 percent during the period. Muslims and Christians are the only groups expected to keep pace, with Christians growing by 30 percent and Muslims 80 percent.

Muslims will make up 36 percent of the global population in 2070, up from 26 percent in 2020. Christians will hold steady at 29 percent, according to the report.

Muslims had a total fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman from 2020 to 2025, compared with 2.0 for non-Muslims. The median age of Muslims in 2020 was 24, nearly a decade lower than the 33 recorded for non-Muslims.

“Muslims are growing faster than all other major religious groups because they are having the most children. Christians, who have the next-highest fertility rate, are expected to keep pace with the world’s overall population growth,” the report said.

Changing or leaving religion also plays a role, as the report said that based on past trends, Muslims are expected to have much smaller losses compared to Christians.

Most of the world’s population growth this century is expected in sub-Saharan Africa, where most people are Christian or Muslim.

——————————-

2ND LEAD (FIRST PAGE)

Hamzat, others to speak at Council of Ulama seminar

By Nurudeen Alimi

Lagos State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, will deliver the keynote address at a seminar on elections, peace and nation building organised by the Council of Chief Imams and Ulama, Lagos State.

Dr Hamzat will join former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Layi Olurode, and the Mudeer (Proprietor) of Markaz Nurul-Islam, Agege, Sheikh Abdul Majeed Daud Alfa-Nla, at the event scheduled to hold tomorrow, Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the University of Lagos Auditorium.

The Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla, will serve as the chief host, alongside divisional chief imams representing different parts of the state.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with IBILE Muslim Community Zakat & Sadaqat Foundation, will begin at 10am.

Professor Olurode, who served as an INEC National Commissioner from 2010 to 2015, will speak on ‘Role of Religion in Political Process and Societal Development’, while Alfa-Nla will address ‘Islam and Peaceful Democratic Participation’.

The programme is expected to bring together religious leaders, academics, political stakeholders and other members of the Muslim community to examine civic responsibilities, peaceful democratic participation and the contribution of religious institutions to nation building ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the objectives of the programme, Prof Luqman Lekan Adedeji, a lecturer at the University of Lagos and Chairman of the Planning Committee, described the seminar as an enlightenment and sensitisation initiative to educate Muslims about their civic responsibilities as Nigerian citizens.

He said the programme would combine educational and spiritual perspectives, bringing together seasoned scholars and political office holders, while spiritual leaders would also offer prayers for the successful conduct of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the seminar is designed to encourage Muslims to understand and fulfil their responsibilities in the nation’s political and democratic process.

“The seminar is an enlightenment and sensitisation programme for all Muslims about our civic responsibilities as citizens of Nigeria. It is educative and spiritual in nature,” Prof Adedeji said.

He urged Imams, Islamic scholars, students and Islamic organisations to participate in the programme, adding that the gathering would provide an opportunity for collective learning, reflection and prayers for the country.

“I therefore urge all Imams, scholars, students, Islamic organisations and others to attend. May Allah reward us individually and collectively,” he said.

The organisers have also invited religious leaders, political stakeholders, academics, students and members of the public to attend the programme.

———————————————————–

3RD LEAD (FIRST PAGE)

Sultan congratulates new MUSWEN leaders, commends body on 11th general assembly

Saliu Gbadamosi|Abuja

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated the new leaders of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) for their emergence at its 11th general assembly, even as he commended the body for the successful conduct of its general assembly held in Ibadan, last Sunday.

A press release, signed by Prince Bashir Adefaka, for the Sultan media team, stated that the Sultan described the successful assembly as commendable, particularly “given the importance of MUSWEN as a regional umbrella organisation for Muslims in the South-West and its contributions to the unity, development and advancement of the Muslim Ummah”.

“His Eminence particularly applauded the immediate past President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, FCA, who also serves as NSCIA Deputy President-General (South), for his dedication, commitment and uncommon energy in steering the affairs of the regional Muslim body while simultaneously discharging his responsibilities at the national level.

“The Sultan noted with appreciation Oladejo’s ability to effectively manage both responsibilities without compromising his obligations to either organisation,” the release stated.

It added that Alhaji Abubakar also acknowledged the importance of the complementary leadership arrangement within the NSCIA, under which Oladejo works alongside his Northern counterpart, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi.

The royal father congratulated the three newly-elected MUSWEN principal officers: Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, President; Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike, Deputy President I; and Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, Deputy President II.

“The Sultan wished the new leadership a successful and fruitful tenure,” the release stated.

It added that the Sultan urged the new MUSWEN president, Alhaji Ebiti, to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor and sustain the achievements recorded under his administration.

“He particularly encouraged the incoming leadership to emulate Oladejo’s exemplary commitment to Muslim unity, institutional development, accountability and service, while striving to improve on the laudable achievements of his administration.

“His Eminence further urged members of MUSWEN to give the new leadership the necessary support and cooperation to advance the collective interests of Muslims in the South-West and strengthen the organisation’s contribution to national development.”

The release stated that the Sultan reaffirmed the importance of unity, purposeful leadership and collective responsibility in advancing the cause of Islam and promoting peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

——————————-

4TH LEAD (FIRST PAGE)

FCT NUJ holds prayer summit today

Saliu Gbadamosi|Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will today hold a prayer summit.

The one-day prayer summit, which will hold at the Council’s secretariat at Utako in Abuja is expected to bring journalists in the Nigerian capital city together to supplicate to God in one voice, particularly as the 2027 general elections fast approaching.

The summit beginning with Muslim prayers holding between 2:45pm and 3:45pm, while Christian prayers follow between 4:00p.m and 5:00p.m.

According to the Council’s vice chairman, Yahaya Ndambabo, “Journalists in the FCT are coming together in unity and faith to seek God’s blessings, divine health, protection, preservation and favour upon our members, their families and the Council.”

He added that the special prayer summit is organized by the Council

The Nigeria union of journalists “for the protection of entire journalists in the FCT as we approach the general election”.

Ndambabo then appealed to members to turn out in large numbers to participate actively with a view “to committing ourselves to the able hands of the Almighty God”.

————————————————-

LEAD (SECOND PAGE)

Lekki Muslim Ummah reaffirms commitment to education, welfare, community development

By Nurudeen Alimi

The Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) has reaffirmed its commitment to education, Islamic propagation, welfare and community development at its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held recently, at the Admiral Jubrila Ayinla Multipurpose Hall, Lekki Central Mosque Complex, Lagos.

The meeting, which began with an opening prayer led by the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Dr Imam Ridwan Jamiu, provided an opportunity for members to review the organisation’s activities and achievements during the 2025 financial year, as well as discuss priorities for its next phase of development.

Presenting a summary of the committee reports, LEMU President, Ibrahim Kayode Akiode, highlighted progress across the organisation’s educational institutions, Ramadan activities, Zakat administration, youth and women’s programmes, Da’wah and facility management.

He explained that the new Executive Committee, under his leadership, assumed office in August 2026, while the AGM provided an opportunity to review the previous accounting year, during which he served as Vice President.

The President described LEMU as a work in progress, noting that its achievements were the result of the contributions of successive generations of members, leaders, volunteers, donors and staff.

He expressed appreciation to the Board of Trustees, Board of Governors, elders, Executive Committee, Imam, scholars, staff, parents and members for their support, while paying tribute to the immediate past Executive Committee.

“Our approach is guided by consultation, accountability, prudent use of resources, and care for people,” Akiode said.

On education, he reported progress during the 2025/2026 academic session, including the completion and equipping of the secondary school building, provision of new furniture, renovation of primary school furniture and establishment of a three-in-one Biology, Physics and Chemistry laboratory.

Other improvements included replacing the old dry-battery inverter with a lithium-powered system, installing a 30KVA generator, providing an independent water supply at Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College and acquiring a new school bus.

The President also highlighted teacher training, STEM and coding activities, football and cricket programmes, and the controlled use of tablets by younger pupils.

He disclosed that five indigent students benefited from scholarships funded by Alhaji AbdulRazaak Adeola.

Akiode added that salary increases were implemented in January 2026, with another increase approved for the 2026/2027 session. However, he identified additional classrooms, boarding facilities and science laboratory equipment as areas requiring further attention.

The President also reported on the activities of the Ramadan Committee, which was reconstituted and inaugurated in January.

He said the committee coordinated worship, learning, feeding and welfare programmes during Ramadan 1447 AH, including the daily provision of meals to more than 1,000 less-privileged people.

According to him, 67 donors, comprising members and non-members, supported the feeding programme with food, fruits, water and soft drinks. The Ramadan activities also featured a well-attended Family Iftar and an Itikaaf programme involving 157 participants.

The committee’s medical clinic assessed and treated 109 people, while Zakat-ul-Fitr contributions amounting to N2,311,000, alongside foodstuffs, were distributed to needy beneficiaries within and outside LEMU.

The President disclosed that weaknesses in the registration and payment process allowed scammers to defraud two participants, adding that LEMU refunded the affected individuals and would strengthen verification, official payment channels and beneficiary screening.

On Zakat and Sadaqah, he announced that the organisation disbursed a combined N161,853,987, benefiting more than 400 families and individuals.

“Zakat is an amanah,” he said, stressing the need to protect the integrity of the process through proper beneficiary identification, sound records and accountability.

The LEMU President highlighted the contributions of the Youth Committee, which organised weekly potluck Iftar gatherings and online Qur’an Tadabbur sessions during Ramadan.

He said the committee also visited the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, and Randle General Hospital, where it provided supplies for mothers and children and supported the medical bills of three indigent patients.

Other activities included an Eid Funfair attended by more than 300 children and the distribution of ram meat to university students who could not travel home for Eid al-Adha.

——————————————————-

Prohibition of (Al-Baghy) oppression in Islam

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Allah, the Most High, says “Indeed, Allah orders justice and good conduct and giving to relatives and forbids immorality and bad conduct and Baghy (oppression). He admonishes you that perhaps you will be reminded.” (Suratu An-Nahl; Qur’an 16:90).

This verse is commonly read every Friday in the Khutbah [Friaday Sermon] in several mosques around the world. Why? Because it is the summary of Islam. Allah, the Most High, commands justice, and He [the Most High] forbids Baghy. Any person who commits Baghy has gone against the direct command of Allah, the Most High.

In Arabic language, the root of Baghy is Ba-Gha-Ya. From this root, scholars derive several meanings:

1. To seek something wrongfully;

2. To go beyond the boundary;

3. To oppress and to be unjust;

4. To rebel against a rightful authority;

5. To act with pride and arrogance.

Literarily, Al-Baghy means to exceed the limit, to oppress, to transgress, to rebel, and to desire what is not your right. It is when a person becomes proud, refuses to accept the truth, and uses his power, his wealth, his knowledge, his beauty, or his position to oppress others.

Allah, the Most High, classifies Baghy in several condemnable ways in various places in the Qur’an and the reports from the Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him] where there were accounts of those who transgressed and the consequences they faced in returns.

Al-Baghy in the Hadith of the Prophet (SAW)

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) warned us about Baghy in the strongest terms.

Punishment is Hastened in This World: The Prophet (SAW) said: “There is no sin more deserving that Allah hastens its punishment in this world, in addition to what He has prepared in the Hereafter, than Baghy (oppression) and cutting off family ties.” (Tirmidhi, Ibn Majah). This Hadith is very frightening. It means the Baghi will not wait till Qiyamah to be punished. Allah will punish him here in this world. You will see his downfall with your own eyes. His business will collapse, his power will fall, his name will be disgraced.

Humility is the Cure: The Prophet (SAW) said: “Allah has revealed to me that you should be humble, so that no one oppresses (Baghy) another, and no one boasts over another.” (Muslim). The opposite of Baghy is humility. Pride is the mother of Baghy. The Prophet (SAW) was the most powerful man, yet he was the most humble. He sat on the ground, he ate with the poor, he mended his own clothes, he visited the sick. He never oppressed anyone.

Baghy is Darkness: The Prophet (SAW) said: “Beware of oppression (Zulm), for oppression will be darkness on the Day of Resurrection.” (Bukhari & Muslim). On the Day of Qiyamah, when everyone will be looking for light to cross the Bridge of Sirat, the Baghi will be in darkness because of his oppression.

Fear the Dua of the Oppressed: The Prophet (SAW) said: “Fear the supplication of the oppressed, for there is no barrier between it and Allah.” (Bukhari & Muslim). If you oppress someone and he wakes up in the middle of the night and raises his hands to Allah, your destruction has started. Allah will answer him even if he is a disbeliever, because Allah is Just.

Scholars have divided Baghy into many types. Let us look at them one by one:

Baghy Against Allah: This is the greatest Baghy. To refuse to worship Allah, to claim you are equal to Allah, to disobey His commands out of pride. Pharaoh did this. Iblis did this. Any person who says “I will not pray, Allah cannot do anything to me” has committed Baghy against Allah.

Baghy Against the Prophet (SAW): To insult the Prophet [peace be upon him], to reject his Sunnah, to claim you know better than him. This is Baghy. A Muslim must submit to the Sunnah of the Prophet.

Baghy Against Parents: A child who insults his parents, who beats his mother, who refuses to take care of his father after they have suffered for him, has committed Baghy. Allah commands us to be kind to parents, not to oppress them.

Baghy Against the Spouse: A husband who beats his wife, who denies her food, who denies her rights, who cheats on her, who exposes her secrets – that is Baghy. A wife who insults her husband, who disobeys him without reason, who wastes his wealth, who exposes his weaknesses to her friends – that is also Baghy. Marriage is a covenant of mercy, not a place of oppression.

Baghy Against Children: A father who oppresses his children, who does not provide for them, who favours one child over another unjustly, who curses them – that is Baghy. Children are Amanah from Allah.

Baghy in Business and Work: A boss who cheats his workers and refuses to pay them their salaries – Baghy. A worker who collects salary but does not do his work – Baghy. A trader who reduces the measure, who sells expired goods, who lies to customers – Baghy. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever cheats us is not from us.”

Baghy in Leadership: A leader, whether he is a president, a governor, a chairman, an Imam, or a head of family, has been given Amanah. If he uses his position to favour his own family, to oppress others, to steal public money, he is a Baghi. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Any leader who is entrusted with the affairs of the Muslims and then dies while cheating them, Allah will forbid Paradise for him.”

Baghy in Speech: To lie against someone, to backbite, to slander, to spoil someone’s name on social media, to spread fake news about someone – this is Baghy of the tongue. The Prophet (SAW) said the worst Baghy is to attack the honour of a Muslim.

Baghy of a Group Against Another Group: When one tribe oppresses another tribe, one family oppresses another family, one religious group oppresses another. Allah says: “And if two factions among the believers should fight, then make settlement between them. But if one of them oppresses (Baghy) the other, then fight against the one that oppresses until it returns to the ordinance of Allah.” (Suratu Al-Hujurat; Qur’an 49:9). This verse is about Al-Bughat – the rebellious group. Islam does not allow a group to oppress another group.

Why does a person commit Baghy? Scholars mention five main causes:

Pride (Al-Kibr): The root of all Baghy is pride. Iblis said: “I am better than him.” Pharaoh said: “I am your lord.” Qarun said: “I got it by my knowledge.” Pride makes a man think he is above Allah’s law and above other people. The Prophet (SAW) said: “No one who has an atom’s weight of pride in his heart will enter Paradise.”

Love of Power and Wealth: When a person gets power, money, or position, he forgets that Allah gave it to him as a test. He begins to oppress. He forgets that Pharaoh had power, but he died. Qarun had wealth, but he died. Power and wealth are temporary.

Ignorance of Allah: The person does not know that Allah is Al-Qahhar (The Irresistible), Al-Muntaqim (The Avenger), Al-Adl (The Just). He thinks he can oppress and go free. He does not know that Allah is watching him.

Hasadu (Envy) and Hatred: Many Baghy comes from Hasadu. A person envies his brother’s success, so he begins to oppress him, to spoil his business, to backbite him, to use juju against him. Hasadu leads to Baghy, Baghy leads to Zulm, Zulm leads to destruction.

Following Desires (Hawa): When a person follows his Nafs without control, he will commit Baghy. He wants everything for himself. He does not care if others suffer.

Consequences of Al-Baghy:

In This World: Allah will remove His blessing from the Baghi. His wealth will not give him peace. His power will not last. People will hate him. Even if they fear him, they will not love him. His end will be disgraceful. Look at Pharaoh, Qarun, Haman, Abu Jahl – all of them ended in disgrace. Their names are cursed till today. No one names his child Pharaoh.

In Society: Baghy destroys society. When leaders oppress followers, the nation collapses. When husbands oppress wives, families break. When friends oppress friends, brotherhood dies. This is why our society today is suffering – because Baghy has become common. People no longer fear Allah.

In the Hereafter: On the Day of Qiyamah, the Baghi will be among the Zalimun. Allah says: “Indeed, the wrongdoers will not succeed.” (Qur’an 28:37). The oppressed will take from his good deeds. If his good deeds finish, the sins of the oppressed will be put on him. Then he will be thrown into Hellfire. That is the ultimate loss.

Islam did not only warn us; it gave us the cure; How to Cure Al-Baghy:

Humility (Tawadu): Remember that you were created from dust and you will return to dust. No matter how rich or powerful you are, you are a slave of Allah. Remember that the Prophet (SAW) was humble despite his greatness.

Fear of Allah (Taqwa): Always remember Allah is watching you. Allah says: “And your Lord is never unaware of what you do.” (Qur’an 27:93). If you truly believe Allah sees you, you will not oppress even in secret.

Justice (Adl): Put justice in everything. Give everyone his right. Give your wife her right, your children their right, your workers their right, your neighbours their right. The Prophet (SAW) said: “The just will be on pulpits of light on the Day of Resurrection.”

Remember Death and Qiyamah: Pharaoh thought he would live forever. But death came. Remember that your power will end one day. Your wealth will remain here. Only your deeds will follow you to the grave.

Forgive and Seek Forgiveness: If you have committed Baghy against someone, go and beg him for forgiveness now, before the Day when there will be no money to pay, only good deeds will be used to pay. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever has oppressed his brother in honour or wealth, let him seek his forgiveness today, before a Day when there will be no Dinar or Dirham.”

Make Dua: Ask Allah to remove pride from your heart. The Prophet (SAW) used to say: “O Allah, make me among those who are humble and just.”

Keep Good Company: Stay away from oppressors. If you keep company with Baghi, you will become like them. Keep company with humble and just people.

So, Baghy is exceeding the limit Allah, the Most High, gave you. It is pride, oppression, and rebellion.

A true Muslim is not a Baghi. He is humble, just, and merciful. He gives everyone his right. He does not oppress the weak. He does not boast over others. He fears Allah in secret and in public.

Let us examine ourselves: Have we oppressed our wives? Have we oppressed our workers? Have we oppressed our neighbours? Have we rebelled against Allah’s commands out of pride? Have we taken what is not ours?

If yes, the door of Tawbah is open. Repent now, return the rights to their owners, and ask Allah for forgiveness. Allah says: “And whoever does evil and then seeks forgiveness of Allah will find Allah Forgiving and Merciful.” (Suratul An-Nisai: Qur’an 4:110).

May Allah protect us from Baghy, remove pride from our hearts, make us among the just, and protect us from the Baghy of others, Aamin.

————————