President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of the new governing and management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four years. The most unusual appointment was that of the Chairman of the FERMA Board, Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam, and 25-year-old first-class Mechanical Engineering graduate from Brighton University.

Born on the 27th of December, 1998, Engr. Imam had shown promise from a young age. He had pursued his undergraduate studies in Mechanical Engineering at Brighton University, where he graduated with first-class honors. His academic prowess continued as he pursued an MSc with honors at the same University. He completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in August 2022.

Prior to his appointment, he served as a special assistant to Dave Umahi, the minister of works.

His Father, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, is a Nigerian Politician. He ran for Borno state governor as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in 2003 and 2007, losing to Ali Modu Sheriff from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) both times.

FERMA is an agency of the Federal Government which is concerned with road construction, improvement and connectivity between the States of Nigeria. It is to efficiently and effectively monitor and administer road maintenance with the objective of keeping all federal roads in good and safe conditions. The agency is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Work.

