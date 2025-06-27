Professor Nasir Hassan-Wagini, the vegetable vendor



IT is not a usual sight. In fact, it goes markedly against the grain. It is the story, the intriguing story, of Professor Nasir Hassan-Wagini, a staffer of the Biology Department of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU), Katsina, Katsina State, who produces and sells vegetables, urging students and youths in general to key into small-scale businesses rather than waiting for white-collar jobs. Listen to Hassan-Wagini, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a weekly market in Batsari, Katsina State, where he sells the produce: “My call to the NCE, diploma and degree graduates is that they should feel free and start small businesses in their communities instead of staying idle. I’m a professor of plant resources at UMYU, I want youths and students to look at me, know my rank and position—and I still engage in small business of this nature. That may clear their minds because they feel shame, too big to go into such type of small businesses. What matters is what you are contributing to the society. So, stop staying at home doing nothing when you did not get job, start with small businesses like this one. Our youths should stop going to other places looking for jobs, they should get into farming and other small businesses to become self-reliant.Self-reliance is key to successful life. Try to merge your education with vocational skills for your own good.” Terrific.

There is something about good education: it liberates the mind. It is empowering. That is what Professor Hassan-Wagini epitomises. To be sure, a decent education should ideally guarantee a decent quality of life, some social capital, and a bright future. Increasingly, though, living in Nigeria—perhaps in many parts of the world—requires constant self-upgrading, acquisition of skills, and multimedia literacy tailored towards guaranteeing multiple streams of income. Those who make it, outside of politics and the perks it offers through corruption, are those who are not afraid to go against the status quo. Those who dare to dream, to conquer their fears. That is what Professor Professor Hassan-Wagini is doing.

By sticking to his farming business and promoting agriculture even as an academic and researcher, Professor Hassan-Wagini is not undermining his intellectual position. He is not diluting his social standing or undermining his place as a teacher and researcher. On the contrary, he is affirming and promoting it, because, let’s face it, there is nothing shameful about being a farmer. Or, for that matter, a trader. Growing and distributing food is vital to societal sustenance, and that is what Professor Hassan-Wagini is doing without apology. Not that any is warranted, anyway. It is more shameful to be poor and miserable, speaking Queen’s English or, in northern lingo, “dogo turenchi” that does nothing to advance one’s survival status.

In a country where certain youths who have not even gained admission into higher institutions habitually look down on farmers and traders, the erudite professor is reframing the narrative, articulating the virtues of decent labour. That is clearly worthy of applause. And emulation. In evidence here are virtues of humility, diligence and community spirit. For instance, a fellow trader in the market, Malam Uzairu, said that everyone enjoyed staying with the professor in the market, describing him as trustworthy, humble and kind in his interactions with people: “We respect him and he respects us. In fact, he is a nice person who knows how to relate with all categories of people.” There is certainly a lot to gain when academics bond with ordinary people in this manner, and also make money while doing so. Being conversant with the pulse and the feelings of the down-trodden members of the society is good for academics, and for the overall social health.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: NSCDC, Immigration, others: FG postpones recruitment, changes portal

To be sure, Nigerian youths are not a lazy lot, and are quite receptive of the idea of having a second address, knowing that salaried jobs hardly ever offer a reasonable degree of comfort nowadays. They engage in various trades, vocations and skills while pursuing their certificated endeavours. That is the way to go. Nigeria’s young people and even the not so young ones should learn skills that will enable them to navigate the challenges of living in the present-day. As much as possible, they should learn to have multiple streams of income. They should have a second address. They should realise that good grammar, while great, will not pay bills.

We applaud Professor Hassan-Wagini’s good example. It is good to be practical and down to earth. There is dignity in labour even in 2025.