Professor Gwarzo empowers 100 women with N5 million in Kano

The President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University and Franco-British International University, Kaduna, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has empowered 100 indigent women with N50,000 each.

The support was given to the beneficiaries by Professor Adamu Gwarzo Foundation after undergoing training on make-up in Kano on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Gwarzo, who is also the President of the Association of Private Universities of Africa urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the money to establish their businesses in order to be self-reliant, adding that the children of the poor could achieve their aspirations in life if they utilise the time and opportunities given to them.

He also advised the women that received the training to try as much as possible to extend the training to other women who did not have the opportunity to attend the training as it is the only way they could be self-reliant for sustainable development in the country.

Maryam Isah, who is one of the trainees said the money would give them the opportunity to establish the business on what they were trained, adding that lack of start-up capital was one of the major challenges confronting most of the trainees.

However, in his remarks, the Director of Foundation, Dr Musa Abdullahi Sufi, said empowerment is part of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility.

He said the foundation had been able to support individuals and communities in different ways especially in the areas of education, health and women and youths empowerment as well as providing social amenities within and outside Kano State and beyond.

Each of the women was presented with a certificate of attendance and N50,000 cash.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…