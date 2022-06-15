Professor Femi Soyinka, Wole Soyinka’s younger brother, dies at 85

The Soyinka Family of Ake/Isara, Ogun State, has announced the passing of their father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, Professor Femi Soyinka which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was the younger brother of the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Born in 1937, Professor Femi Soyinka received a degree in Medicine and

Surgery from University of Heidelberg in1964 and Doctor of Medicine (MD)

degree from the same university in 1965.

He specialised and practised as a dermatologist, venereologist and allergologist at the University of Giessen in1969. In 1972, he obtained a Master of Public Health degree from Hadassah Medical School, Israel.

He worked in the academic field for 30 years, holding various positions from Chief Medical Director to Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Provost of College of Health Sciences at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

He was also involved in extensive research work on tropical skin diseases and sexually transmitted infections in collaboration with the Federal Government, international donor agencies and organisations such as the World Bank, UNDP, DFID, the British Council; and the International Development Re-search Centre, Canada.

He pioneered several researches in the field of HIV/AIDS and worked as consultant to various international and local agencies including the World Health Organisation, DFID, UNDP and Federal Ministry of Health based on his extensive experience on the subject in various parts of the country.

Prof. Femi Soyinka was in the forefront of mitigating the impact of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria by translating the outcomes of his researches into clinical practice. He impacted significantly not only in the lives of numerous individuals and families living with the disease, but also on the nation as a whole.