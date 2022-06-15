Professor Femi Soyinka, Wole Soyinka’s younger brother, dies at 85
The Soyinka Family of Ake/Isara, Ogun State, has announced the passing of their father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, Professor Femi Soyinka which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.
Born in 1937, Professor Femi Soyinka received a degree in Medicine and
Surgery from University of Heidelberg in1964 and Doctor of Medicine (MD)
degree from the same university in 1965.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial arrangements would be announced by the family.