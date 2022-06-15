Professor Femi Soyinka, Wole Soyinka’s younger brother, dies at 85

By Femi Osinusi
Abuja, NIGERIA: Professor Femi Soyinka, president of the International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted infections in Africa, speaks 04 December 2005 on the efforts being made to curtail the spread of HIV and AIDS in family circles during a briefing in Abuja to flag off the 14th international conference on the epidemic in Africa. African and international health experts gathered in the Nigerian capital Abuja 04 December to launch a major conference on how best to break the HIV/AIDS virus' deadly grip on the continent and care for its 24 million victims. AFP PHOTO PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Soyinka Family of Ake/Isara, Ogun State, has announced the passing of their father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, Professor Femi Soyinka which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 14 June 2022  at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was the younger brother of the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

 

Born in 1937,  Professor Femi Soyinka received a degree in Medicine and
Surgery from University of Heidelberg in1964 and  Doctor of Medicine (MD)
degree from the same university in 1965.

He  specialised and practised as a dermatologist, venereologist and  allergologist at the University of Giessen in1969. In 1972, he obtained a  Master of Public Health degree from Hadassah Medical School, Israel.
He worked in the academic field for 30 years, holding various positions from Chief Medical Director to Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Provost of College of Health Sciences at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.
He was also involved in extensive research work on tropical skin diseases and sexually transmitted infections in collaboration with the Federal Government, international donor agencies and organisations such as the World Bank, UNDP, DFID, the British Council; and the International Development Re-search Centre, Canada.
He pioneered several researches in the field of HIV/AIDS and worked as consultant to various international and local agencies including the World Health Organisation, DFID, UNDP and Federal Ministry of Health based on his extensive experience on the subject in various parts of the country.
Prof. Femi Soyinka was in the forefront of mitigating the impact of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria by translating the outcomes of his researches into clinical practice. He impacted significantly not only in the lives of numerous individuals and families living with the disease, but also on the nation as a whole.
He initiated the Ambassador of Hope programme in Nigeria, encouraging people living with HIV/AIDS to speak up thereby bringing the much-needed public awareness to the disease at a time when knowledge was low and stigma was high.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial arrangements would be announced by the family.

