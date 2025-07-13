Professor Clement Adebooye: A legacy of scholarship and service

I am certain that it was Professor Labode Popoola, former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, who informally introduced me to Professor Clement Adebooye as a cerebral scholar. Professor Popoola says his mind, even in unpleasant circumstances. I did not doubt his judgement, as Professor Popoola and I have engaged in various conversations, and he disagrees with me on some issues as well. It was only recently that I was able to confirm the assessment of Popoola, as my research on Professor Adebooye confirmed Popoola’s assessment. I was pleased that he was honored on July 4 as the 2025 recipient of the much-coveted Ali Mazrui Award for Research Excellence. I think if care is not taken, Professor Adebooye is eminently qualified to japa! A recent visit to Osun State University confirms that the selection process produced an eminent Vice-Chancellor. Testimonies by those visiting the University attest to the outstanding achievements in recent years, without an abandoned project on the Osogbo campus.

If a man traverses tranquil environments while simultaneously dictating the tempo of energy, response, and reaction by the rhythm of his footsteps, then such respect is beyond the formal title of a Professor or a Vice-Chancellor; it is a decades-long journey of a man who has transformed his scientific passion into a global bridge for education, research, and opportunity. In a world where every young person aspired to become a Lawyer or Doctor, Adebooye’s eye for observation and curiosity led him to a quieter path, where his inquisitiveness about how plant physiology could solve Africa’s food and nutrition challenges thrives. The nation needs Adebooye at this critical time of food shortage.

Adebooye’s story is an anecdote that a man is not deemed extraordinary solely because of his profession or intellect, but rather by how he chose to utilize his intelligence and acumen for humanistic purposes. This brings a logical conclusion that legacy is primarily determined by output, influence, and impact. This is a man who incessantly continues to explore the intersections of plant science and food chemistry, despite his enormous academic laurels. He is one of the very few academics who constantly attracts the interest of major funding organizations to his field, with himself winning multiple grants and research awards.

One of his significant contributions to food security and preservation includes his 2008 study, which caught my attention, where he experimented with two leafy vegetables that are not often utilized. In “Peroxidase Activity, Chlorophylls, and Antioxidant Profile of Leaf Vegetables,” he tried six different pre-treatments on the vegetables to observe how they impact the activity of peroxidase, chlorophyll, and antioxidant chemicals before cooking. He also explored how cooking changes the quality and quantity of nutrients in food, which underlines his impulse to use plant physiology and food chemistry to improve African diets. Another 2008 paper, “Stress Response of Snake Tomato (Trichosanthes cucumerina),” co-authored with G. J. Noga and M. Schmitz‑Eiberger, investigated how snake tomato responded physiologically to elevated UV‑B radiation and root‑zone temperature, including oxidative stress indicators. By linking environmental stressors to plant health and nutrient value, Adebooye revealed how indigenous vegetables fare under changing climatic conditions, which is critical knowledge for sustainable food production in the region.

For years, Adebooye’s name has become a household name in several continents, including Africa, Asia, America, and Europe. From Mysore in India, to Manitoba in Canada, and Stuttgart in Germany, this Professor has cemented himself as a high-profile figure when it comes to collaborative excellence. With nine (9) prestigious postdoctoral fellowships and 29 international research grants, while delivering lectures and presentations in over seventy (70) countries, he became the Ambassador Scientist to Nigeria for the German Government’s Alexander Humboldt Foundation, and by 2023, he had been appointed President of the African-German Network of Excellence in Science (AGNES), making him the first Nigerian to occupy the position.

These are not just mere titles; they are pathways directing the forthcoming generation of African scholars on the right path. It is unsurprising that he once disclosed that mentorship is not a line in his CV, but an obligation he feels necessary to execute. This has been evident in his citation, with about fifty (50) scholars earning their PhDs directly through his research grants between 2011 and 2020. His generosity and compassion for humankind have led him to sponsor 24 Nigerian lecturers to participate in international conferences across different countries and to fund training programs for fourteen (14) university staff in Canada. Through his grants, he has equipped science laboratories at both Obafemi Awolowo University and Osun State University to further promote academic excellence and improve access to infrastructure for Nigerian scientists.

The appointment of Professor Adebooye as Vice-Chancellor was a prudent decision. Adebooye has significantly advanced scholarship through substantial grant acquisitions and his altruistic contributions to academics, both in Africa and worldwide. And of course, what do you anticipate from the inaugural Nigerian recipient of the esteemed Humboldt Foundation? Adebooye has not only fulfilled his academic obligations but has also elevated his country’s prominence on the global stage.

Let me delve into his emergence as the fourth Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, where he has effectively leveraged his leadership qualities and expertise. It is also noteworthy that he was awarded the Faculty of Agriculture Ambassador award in acknowledgement of his leadership accomplishments as Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University by Obafemi Awolowo University, his Alma mater. Similarly, he has availed himself of nine (9) fully-funded international research fellowships worldwide, including the prestigious United Nations University Fellowship.

When Professor Adebooye was appointed the fourth Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, a position he assumed early in January 2022, it was more than just another step on his distinguished academic ladder; it was instead a homecoming of responsibility. Adebooye has always been deliberate about investing his wealth of global exposure into local transformation. Perhaps this was why he came out as the perfect choice for the Vice-Chancellorship after a thorough and competitive selection process by the institution’s Governing Council. Despite his international accomplishments, with his passport inked with stamps from over seventy countries, he is no stranger to university policies and standards having served in various capacities, including the Provost of the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Director of Research, and other several key committees.

From the outset of his tenure, Professor Adebooye paddles the canoe of UNIOSUN’s activities with a vision established on three pillars, which are academic excellence, research capacity building, and internationalization. He has increased the University’s commitment to research as a catalyst for development, creating more opportunities for faculty and students to be aware of global issues and concerns. His leadership has brought more development in terms of the amount of research grants secured and expansion of infrastructural capacity across the University’s six campuses. Through his structured mentorship, incentives for scholarly publications, and partnerships with international institutions, UNIOSUN, under Professor Adebooye’s stewardship, is redefining how much a state university can achieve within Nigeria’s competitive higher education space.

Epilogue

In a quiet hut,

Where green leaves dream

You trace the root of soil and science

You read the language of grain

From Mysore’s shade to Manitoba’s snow

Your curious mind smiles

At the sight of a germinating knowledge.

Your name is inscribed in science,

and lit with a flame of service

That writes your legacy in the sky.

