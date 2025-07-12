Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, Chairman of Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, Congratulates Three Alumni on Their Election as Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL)

The Chairman of Council at Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, congratulates three distinguished alumni of the University who have been elected as Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), the highest body of humanities scholarship in Nigeria.

The honorees are:

Professor Gbemisola Aderemi Adeoti, elected as a Regular Fellow

Professor Akinwumi Ogundiran, elected as an Overseas Fellow

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, elected as an Honorary Fellow

Professor Gbemisola Aderemi Adeoti

Professor Gbemisola Aderemi Adeoti is a distinguished Nigerian scholar, poet, dramatist, literary critic, and cultural advocate whose work spans literature, performance, media, and cultural studies. Born in Iseyin, Oyo State, he began his education at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School and Koso Community Grammar School.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1989 and a Master’s degree in Literature in English in 1995. He obtained a PhD in English from the University of Ibadan in 2003, focusing on the aesthetics of democratization in modern Nigerian drama—a reflection of his commitment to literature as a tool for social and political commentary.

His career began with The News Magazine in Lagos before returning to OAU, where he rose to become a Professor of English in 2010. He has served as Director of the Institute of Cultural Studies (2011–2015) and Dean of the Faculty of Arts (2015–2019).

A prolific writer, his poetry collections Naked Soles and Stoning the Wind have earned critical acclaim. His scholarship covers postcolonialism, oral performance, adaptation, and popular culture. Adeoti is also a seasoned actor, featured in Yoruba-language films such as Afonja, Ofin Ga, and Lagbe.

He delivered OAU’s 275th Inaugural Lecture in 2015, titled “Literature and the Art of Shaving a Man’s Head in His Absence”. He remains one of the most influential literary voices in Nigeria today.

Professor Akinwumi Ogundiran

Professor Akinwumi Ogundiran is a globally renowned archaeologist, historian, and anthropologist whose pioneering work has deepened the understanding of Yoruba civilization and Atlantic Africa. Born in Ibadan in 1966, he earned a First-Class degree in Archaeology from OAU in 1988, followed by an M.Sc. in Archaeology and Anthropology from the University of Ibadan and a Ph.D. in African Archaeology from Boston University in 2000.

He has taught in Nigerian institutions and later in the U.S., including Florida International University and UNC Charlotte, where he served as Chair of Africana Studies. In 2023, he joined Northwestern University as the Cardiss Collins Professor of Arts and Sciences and Professor of History.

Ogundiran has authored or edited influential books, including The Yoruba: A New History, which won the Vinson Sutlive Book Prize and the Isaac Delano Prize. He has led major field projects such as the Upper Osun Archaeological Project, with support from institutions like National Geographic and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

He is President of the Society of Africanist Archaeologists and was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2025.

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju is a celebrated journalist, cultural thinker, and fearless columnist. With a first-class degree in English from OAU, he went on to earn a Master’s degree in Communication Arts and a Ph.D. in Political Communication from the University of Ibadan. His dissertation on political mobilization via social media during the 2014 elections in Ekiti and Osun states remains widely cited.

He also holds a Law degree, which enriches his commentary with ethical and legal insight. As Editor of Saturday Tribune and author of the Monday Lines column, Dr. Olagunju has published over 500 essays renowned for their bold, elegant, and culturally rooted analysis.

He has received numerous awards, including the Nigeria Media Merit Award (2016 and 2024) and multiple Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) for Informed Commentary (2019–2024).

Dr. Olagunju served as Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to a former Governor of Osun State and had served as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), a UNESCO-affiliated institute. His literary works—Forest Flowers, Cowries of Blood, and Every Inch a King—blend poetic artistry with civic engagement.

He represents the ideals of humanistic scholarship: language in service of truth, justice, and cultural preservation.

It is, therefore, my profound honour and privilege to congratulate these worthy ambassadors on Great Ifẹ as they joined the league of eminent personalities who are shaping the world with their innovative ideas.