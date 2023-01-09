Prof. Psalm Ebube bags Africa’s first Duke of Civility Award

Musician-cum author, Dr. Psalm Ebube has bagged prestigious Africa’s first Duke of Civility Award

bestowed upon him by I Change Nations USA, the world’s largest culture of honor organization in the world.

Prof. Ebube, Wednesday while speaking at the ICN Top 1% Culture Show, which was held virtually in Victorville, California, United States of America, urged the youth, young adults, and emerging leaders to embrace their stillness season for that’s where capacity building takes place.

Speaking with Prof. Christine Robert Kozachuk of the US who was the co-host, Prof. Ebube said that his highly anticipated “Future Ready Leaders: Leadership Insight from 70 World’s Leading CEOs and Experts for those who will Shape the Future” book will soon be released, foreword written by HRH Dr. Clyde Rivers, Prof. Don Green, CEO of the Napoleon Hill Foundation.

The World Civility Leader, President of iChange Nations, HRH Dr. Clyde Rivers, in a statement was quoted as saying, “I change nations are proud to introduce to the world our First Duke of civility for the continent of Africa, Prof. Psalm Ebube, this young man has exemplified civility with his stay alive civility initiative that deals directly with suicide prevention and mental health issues around the World.

” He has been a true pioneer voice on the continent of Africa addressing the different issues in a big way As a true voice of change. He was also the African Civility educator of the year in 2021 as a result of the programs that he has established. ”

He added that appointing Dr. Ebube, as the duke of Civility gives him the responsibility to connect with the top leaders of Africa to help establish civility in their practices within their country’s territories and tribes.

“As a leading voice that understands the cry for Civility around the world and with a true understanding of how to implement civility. To preserve the next generation and create a greater world for us all.”

I Change Nations is the world’s largest culture of honor organization in the world and we are proud to establish the first Duke of Civility for Africa in the History of the world. We are looking to impact Africa with Civility.”

The Kabio Osi crooner whose real name is Akinyemi Oluwasesan Samuel, got his stage name, Psalm Ebube from his hit album, wrote on his social media page; “What an incredible way to start 2023 with delightful news! Super honored to receive Africa’s first Duke of Civility Award, bestowed upon me by the prestigious, world-renowned founder of I Change Nations USA, the world’s largest culture of honor organization in the world. Because of the Holy Spirit’s influence, winning is an all-time thing. You don’t just win once when you stay attuned to His leading, He’ll go all out to do you right all the time”.

Prof Ebube has authored several internationally best-selling books in leadership, and life skills, and his recent Novel -When Truth Takes A Backseat: A perfidious true life story of an African Diaspora”, written by Dr. Psalm Ebube, is now available on Amazon and Kindle.