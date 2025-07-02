Prof Onigbinde delivers maiden McPherson varsity inaugural lecture

McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, has begun its inaugural lecture series, with Professor of Marketing and Business Strategy, Isaac Onigbinde, delivering the maiden edition of the lecture.

Onigbinde, from the Department of Business Administration of the university, titled his inaugural lecture ‘Entrepreneurial marketing and sustainability of Indigenous enterprises: The strategic pathway to crossing the red ocean’.

During the lecture, the don spoke extensively about indigenous enterprise and marketing strategies in Nigeria, particularly in the energy, telecommunications, financial, manufacturing, and food and agro-allied sectors.

While listing and explaining the marketing-related challenges facing indigenous enterprises in Nigeria, the don stressed that for the principles of entrepreneurial marketing to thrive in the country, Nigerians must understand the ideals of a market-based economy.

Professor Onigbinde concluded his lecture by stating that the global economy will soon experience the fourth industrial revolution, and Nigeria should not be an island in that regard.

Before the lecture, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Francis Igbasan, stated that inaugural lectures are important to the university and for professors to showcase their work and research endeavours, adding that Professor Onigbinde’s lecture was apt for the university’s maiden inaugural lecture.

The General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and Visitor of McPherson University, Reverend Dr Sam Aboyeji, said that Professor Onigbinde’s inaugural lecture and how effectively he delivered it have laid a solid foundation for others to follow.

Present at the lecture were the pioneer vice chancellor of the university, the pioneer registrar, the pioneer bursar, current principal officers of the university, deans of faculties, and others.

