Prof Mustapha’s reappointment duly authorised by Tinubu — NABRDA

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) has reiterated that the renewal of appointment of its Director-General, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, was duly authorised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the provisions of Sections 10(1) and 10(3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the DG, Toyin Omozuwa, the NBRDA responded to a news report published by Tribune Online, which raised concerns and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the reappointment of Professor Abdullahi Mustapha as Director-General of the agency. The statement noted that the agency found it necessary to correct the misleading narrative and reaffirm the objective, verifiable facts and legal basis for his reappointment.

“Contrary to insinuations in the report, the renewal of Professor Mustapha’s appointment was duly authorised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 10(1) and 10(3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022.”

“This presidential approval was conveyed through a formal letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, dated 6th November 2024, with reference number SGF.51/S.4/T./84.”

“It is important to emphasise that the SGF acted as an authorised channel in communicating the President’s decision. Spurious assertions by third parties or interest groups, such as the Independent Public Service Accountability Watch (IPSAW) and the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, do not override the legal powers vested in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the law.”

“The claim that the reappointment violates extant regulations is inaccurate and unfounded.”

“It is rather contradictory that Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, who in a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions dated 18th November 2024 (reference number ASN/NBRDA/CM/1124/01), praised the renewal of Professor Mustapha’s appointment as ‘a bold testament to your superlative performance during your first tenure, which brought stability to NBRDA and showcased your exemplary administrative acumen and visionary leadership,’ would now question the legitimacy of that same reappointment.”

“By emerging as a top choice after a rigorous and competitive selection process during your initial appointment, you set a precedent of excellence which you have consistently upheld.”

“We particularly commend your mentoring role to the growing cadre of young and budding researchers at NBRDA, fostering a culture of innovation, dedication and professional growth…”

“If, as he affirmed, the first tenure was marked by excellence and institutional stability, it is difficult to reconcile such high commendation with a sudden appeal for a change in leadership — especially when such a shift risks disrupting the very stability he once applauded. One must ask: is this truly about national interest, or something else entirely?”

Professor Abdullahi Mustapha’s reappointment for a final five-year term, effective 31st October 2024, is grounded in legal conformity, merit, and the pursuit of continued institutional progress.

Under his leadership, NBRDA has made notable strides in enhancing indigenous pharmaceutical production and advancing research capacity. We urge the media to exercise due diligence in verifying facts and to refrain from disseminating speculative or misleading information that could undermine public trust in government processes.

