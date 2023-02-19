By Clement Idoko-Abuja

THE Governing Council of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi has appointed Professor Isaac Nathaniel Itodo as the 7th Vice Chancellor with effect from 17th April 2023.

He succeeds Professor Richard Kimbir, whose tenure as VC ended on the 19th of November, 2022.

Announcing the appointment, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Hon Edith Chidimma Uwajumogwu, said the new VC, a world-class agricultural engineer, is the first alumnus of the University to be appointed as VC since the University was established in 1988.

Hon. Uwajumogwu noted that Prof. Itodo emerged as the winner among 16 candidates through a credible and open process. She stated that eighteen applications were received in response to the advertisement, and these applicants were screened, and a short list of sixteen candidates emerged.

“The choice of Prof. Itodo was unanimous after he emerged with the highest score from the three candidates that the selection committee recommended”.

The Chairman said, “in the process, JoSTUM’s interest was put first. Nobody was under any pressure that was not controllable. I hope other Universities will learn from the University. We went for merit and took the best for the University to take its pride of place in the Nigerian University system. ”

Born 58 years ago, Prof. Isaac Itodo joined the services of the University in 1987. He rose through the ranks and was elevated to the rank of Professor in 2003.

He has served the University in various capacities, including Head of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, Dean of the College of Engineering and Director of Linkages. Itodo is an outstanding scholar, administrator and a good resource manager who will undoubtedly contribute to the University’s development.

He is a scholar-practitioner who holds two patents, a National Productivity Award Winner, and a Fellow of the Academy of Engineering, amongst his numerous academic titles.

He will take over the reins of office in April 2023 from Professor Paul Annune who has been acting as Vice-Chancellor since November 2022.