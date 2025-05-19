Prof Gwarzo donates bus to Sa’adatu Rimi college of education

The founder and President of MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, in his effort to alleviate the transportation problem students faced, has decided to generously donate a 60-seater bus to Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, Kano State.

However, Prof. Gwarzo, who congratulated the Provost on his appointment, said the gesture was part of his commitment and effort to support educational development within the state and beyond.

He announced the donation over the weekend, when he led some management staff of MAAUN on a courtesy visit to the College Provost, Dr. Kabir Ahmad Gwarzo.

Professor Gwarzo then reaffirmed MAAUN’s dedication to strengthening its partnership with Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education to help the institution fulfil its mission.

While describing the Provost as an esteemed scholar and experienced administrator, Prof. Gwarzo expressed confidence that Dr. Gwarzo’s leadership would guide the college towards greater achievements.

Prof. Gwarzo, who doubles as the President of the Association of African Private Universities (AAPU), also praised the appointment of Dr. Gwarzo by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, stating that it was a merit-based decision that appropriately acknowledged his skills and expertise.

In his response, Dr. Gwarzo expressed gratitude for the university’s generosity, noting that MAAUN has a longstanding tradition of supporting higher institutions across the country.

He commended Prof. Gwarzo for his unwavering commitment to reforming Nigeria’s education system and empowering women and youth to enable them to contribute their quota towards the development of the society.

It will be recalled that” A similar gesture by Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation (AAG) had been extended to various higher institutions, including Kaduna Polytechnic, Al-Istiqama University in Sumaila, Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Bayero University Kano, and North West University Kano.

The handovers also reached other universities such as Dan Dicko Dankoulodo University of Maradi in the Republic of Niger, Aliko Dangote University of Science, and Technology in Wudil and Federal Polytechnic Kabo amongst others.

