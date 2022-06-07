Prof Bamire inaugurated as 12th substantive vice-chancellor of OAU

Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, on Tuesday, was officially inaugurated as the 12th substantive Vice-chancellor (VC) of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, with assurance to the university community from the immediate past vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof Eyitayo Ogunmodede that, he would add more values to the advancement of the university in all ramifications.

Speaking at the occasion, which was held at the Oduduwa Auditorium Hall, Prof Ogunmodede who described the new Vice-Chancellor as a man of peace, patience and letters, stated that, with his impeccable dignity, administrative finesse and managerial skills, the institution would be second to none among other universities in the whole world.

He then charged all university stakeholders who have all supported him, to extend the same to the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bamire, who will start his own tenure tomorrow saying, “God almighty will be with him and with our support, he will equally succeed. It is a favour to be given the rare opportunity of serving “Great Ife”.

“I am bowing out and fully convinced that I have left OAU stronger than I met it and that I have succeeded in building on the enduring foundation laid by others that served before me. In the midst of obvious challenges, God has been very faithful to me and the entire administration enabling us to weather all storms without losing our balance.

“I wish to express my gratitude to our members of Council. I particularly appreciate the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Owelle Oscar Udoji, other External Council members, Internal members of Council and officers in attendance for their genuine commitment, kind understanding and great sacrifice. With your unflinching support, the University will continue to advance in its pursuit of excellence.”

In his own speech, the new Vice-chancellor, Professor Bamire promised to improve on the achievements of his predecessor and on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution to support government funding.





According to him, “There are so many things my predecessor has done but there is always the room for improvement and incidentally, the rooms are so large this time around because of the inadequacy of funds but by God’s grace, we are going to enhance our internally generated revenue in such a way that will ensure that we support the government funding opportunities.

“We will also make sure that we involve all stakeholders outside. Collaborators from various areas, philanthropists, various companies, the private sector and government.

“We have land resources here and we will be able to make use of the land resources to enhance and promote a lot of things aside from generating income. It will be a knowledge base for our students.”

The new Vice-Chancellor appealed to the various Union bodies in the institution to come together and work for the progress of the institution.

“I am a man of peace and I find it very difficult to move ahead if there is disunity anywhere. That is why I’m appealing to our Unions that are not in good shape to come together so that we will be able to work together as one because a house divided against itself cannot stand,” he said.

Bamire urged the Federal government to give the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), opportunities to enhance facilities within the system.

“The solution to ASUU challenges is for the Union to be given the opportunity to enhance the facilities within the system and enhancing the facilities within the system requires that adequate funding is provided for education”.

Also, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Owelle Oscar Udoji in his own submission, stated that “the prayers and the support of all stakeholders are significantly required as we cannot do it alone. The University will only be able to sustain its enviable tradition when we all are ready to work together regardless of our differences.

“This University is our legacy, and we should be ready to make sacrifices to ensure that it remains the pride of past and future generations. On behalf of the Governing Council, I wish you a peaceful and successful tenure.”

“I congratulate the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede for his numerous achievements in advancing the University, especially in the area of infrastructural development and several other ways which have ensured the rising pedigree of the University in the last five years.”

“It is noteworthy that this last regime has set a benchmark for successive Vice-Chancellors. The progress the University has recorded in the last five years has ensured that it remains a unique institution, one of the best in research and in ICT, that is sought after by reputable international bodies and institutions.’

“We give all glory to God and we hope to continue in this trend. I must, on behalf of the University community, appreciate the salutary roles played by the members of the Governing Council, notable stakeholders and others from within and outside the University, in resolving the various crises the University has passed through in the past few years, and in ensuring that we still maintain a credible status,”

He however welcomed the new Vice-chancellor on board and prayed to God to fortify him for the great tasks ahead of him.

The pro-chancellor however assured that all hands would be on deck to ensure that collective efforts are made to make the institution more virile.

