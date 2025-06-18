Prof Afolayan laments food insecurity, demands concerted efforts to tackle menace

The Dean of College of Health Sciences, Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji in Osun State, has lamented the food insecurity in the country with the attendant ripple effects on other sectors of the national economy.

He made the remarks in a lecture titled: Resilient food systems: a foundation for sustainable national development, he delivered at the 11th Regional Food Science and Technology Summit held at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The summit with the theme: ‘Resilient Food Systems: Cultivating Sustainability and Security for Nigeria’s Future,’ was organised by the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (Western Chapter), in conjunction with FUOYE

Professor Afolayan described resilient food systems as the foundation of food security in the collective effort to address the complex challenges of food security and sustainability.

Alluding to the conception by 1996 World Food Summit, Folayan pointed out that “food security exists when all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life..”

Describing food security as a joint responsibility, he said “building resilient food systems requires concerted efforts from policymakers, producers, and communities working together to create a robust and sustainable food future.”

The former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, blamed the food distribution crisis in Nigeria to crop seasonality, inadequate storage technology and facilities, inadequate transportation and distribution systems, and inadequate market information.

He said all these result in considerable spatial and seasonal variation in food production and availability, and are responsible for the considerable food price variations in the country.

The don said other major problems affecting food availability, especially at the household level are the inadequacy of food storage, and losses of cereals, root, tubers, fruits and vegetables.

Folayan identified other major challenges to food security to include land insecurity due to terrorism and banditry, soil insecurity because of fertiliser usage that is lower than the recommended amount, incessant conflict in the North-East, climate change, and insecurity that limits market access and the movement of goods.

Folayan also cited lack of adequate storage facilities, making farmers to sell part of their produce soon after harvest at low and innumerable prices, resulting in escalating food prices during the off-season period.

“In view of the forgoing, an increasing number of Nigerian households have become food insecure as a result of the downturn of the economy, rising inflation and escalating food prices that erode their purchasing power.

“The solution to these problems are resilient food systems and food security for the purpose of ensuring sustainability for future generations,” he stressed.

Folayan noted that President Bol Tinubu had declared a state of emergency on food security, underscoring a commitment to a comprehensive solution to the food crisis.

The don said: “By addressing environmental, economic and social dimensions, embracing diversity, adaptability, redundancy, connectivity, and inclusivity, we can build systems that not only provide adequate nutrition, but also withstand and recover from disruption to enable the systems ensure that food remains accessible and affordable even in times of crisis.”.

