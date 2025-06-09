Prof Abdulsalam’s appointment will transform Ajaokuta Steel Company — Ododo

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo has said that the appointment of Prof. Abdusalam Nasir Naeem as the new Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd will undoubtedly steer the company towards greater heights of success and prosperity.

The Governor made this known on Sunday at a grand reception ceremony organized by Okun Concern Citizens to welcome Prof. Abdulsalam Nasir Naeem at Aiyegunle Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area expressed his satisfaction with the Federal Government on the appointment of Abdulsalam.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu expressed pride and hope, highlighting Prof. Naeem’s vast experience, academic excellence, and visionary leadership.

He stated that Prof. Naeem’s appointment is a round peg in a round hole, and his leadership will undoubtedly steer the company towards greater heights of success and prosperity.

He stressed that under Prof. Naeem’s capable leadership, Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd is expected to be revived and reclaim its position as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy and a beacon of industrial progress.

The Governor extended his warmest congratulations to Prof. Naeem on his appointment and thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for recognizing and appointing an indigene of Kogi State to head the Ajaokuta Steel Company. This gesture, he said, has rekindled the hope and belief of the people in a just and fair Nigeria under the President’s watch.

Ododo called on the people to join hands in welcoming the new MD with open hearts and minds and pledged their full support and cooperation as he takes on the important responsibility.

The ceremony which was chaired by former Governor Yahaya Bello had many dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance.

With Prof. Naeem who specializes in Steel and Geo physics at the helm, Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd is expected to make a significant impact on the nation’s economy and industrial progress.

