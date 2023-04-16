Talk about a man who likes to take big steps, then the name Olanrewaju Ola will come to mind. His latest movie, Maniac, which will hit cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana in a few days, points to his resilience and passion to make a mark in the movie industry. He speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his latest flick.

What brought you into film making?

Well as a child, I loved movies and I grew up enjoying Yoruba movies, English Nigerian movies and of course, American movies. I have always imagined myself as a movie producer and actor. For me, aside from seeing movies as entertainment, it’s also an education and motivation for me.

So let’s talk about your new movie, which has notable actors in it?

My belief in life and principle is that what is worth doing is worth doing well. Getting all these actors on the job is not a child’s play; it’s a tedious job. It’s not easy to gather these people to be in a movie. We actually shot it during the wave of pandemic around December 2020 and we also shot mid 2021. It wasn’t an easy job but we thank God it came out well and we were able to complete shooting successfully. It is my first time as a producer and I am happy to have worked with some of Africa’s best actors alongside a professional movie director, the crew and cast.

How would you rate the job being your first time?

I will say it is a job well done at least for a first timer like me; I think it’s promising enough.





What category of movie do you make and which did Maniac fall into?

Well I can make many genres of film from romance to drama, action, pure comedy and crime thriller movies but presently, I’m concentrating on crime-thriller and psycho-thriller. Maniac happens to be a crime-thriller

Tell us more about Maniac

Maniac is about two good detectives brought together to solve a serial murder case which happened all within four months, the killer always leaves a distinct trademark to let them know it’s him; he wants to be noticed. Maniac went through the post production phase in 2021. In 2022, it was the turn of festivals, Maniac got many international recognitions and I am glad that it has continued to attract big recognitions. It was at the Universal Film Festival in New York, United States, Lift-off global network Pinewood Studios in the UK and Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, SABC/ekurhuleni international film festival in Gauteng South Africa, among other notable ones across the globe.

How do you feel about producing this kind of movie and what are your hopes of doing more?

For me, I want to take it step by step. There is no need to rush the process. The passion and dedication for film making keeps one going. Imagine, it started just two years ago and we are already getting the recognitions we never knew we could get in five years.

Tell us about your cinema release and preparations

Maniac is having its theatrical release on the 21st of April 2023 in a nationwide distribution and it is being distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution.

What plans do you have for Maniac after the cinema release?

It’s going to come on VOD platforms. I want everyone to look out for it on their favourite streaming platforms.

What challenges did you face during the shoot?

I faced the challenges every other independent movie producer faces. It is not easy financing a movie of this magnitude all by yourself but I believe the challenges are normal for every new producer who wants to be great. I was 24 years old when I produced Maniac, so I’m getting there.

What is next after this phase?

I’m currently working on “AGAIN”. The script is ready and everything is set but due to the theatrical release of Maniac, it’s being placed on hold. It’s going to proceed probably during the theatre runs or after.

What will you say to the people who are looking up to you as a filmmaker?

The starting point is always rough, so please don’t give up on your dreams. Always believe in yourself, even if the whole world doesn’t believe in you.

