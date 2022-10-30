Producer releases trailer of ‘A Song from the Dark’

The fantasy horror nominated for six Africa Academy Movie Awards categories projects heroes and heroines of African traditional mysticism.

UK-based filmmaker and creative multimedia designer OgoOkpue has unveiled the trailer of the movie ‘A Song from The Dark’, his first as a feature film director.

Nominated for six categories at this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards, it stars Nollywood’s Nse Ikpe Etim and Wale Ojo alongside gripping performances from British Ghanaian Vanessa Vanderpuye, Lola Wayne, Garcia Brown, Peace Oseyenum and Paul Coster, amongst others.

‘A Song from the Dark’ is a fantasy-horror positioned to project heroes and heroines of African traditional mysticism with similar audacity as western films have entrenched ‘Superman’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Ironman.’

Okpue, whose short films like ‘Saving Cain’ and ‘Cat Face’ have been recognised and screened at major global film festivals, disclosed the film draws much inspiration from the stories he heard as a child whenever he visited the village with his parents.

He said: “The story’s inspiration dates back to a certain period of my childhood when my family would visit my grandmother in our village. She happened to be a well-respected traditionalist. Tales of her would intrigue us, and I regretted not knowing her more as I grew older. She was an enigma, and I wondered what it would have been like if some of her tales were captured in books. The world of African mysticism has not been explored enough in world cinema. And most times, it is vilified. Americahas Superman and Iron Man; the United Kingdom has James Bond and Harry Potter. Japan and China have Flying Swordsmen and mystical Ninjas, India has tonnes.”

Okpue added that “I think in Africa, our superheroes have slept long enough, African stories are as diverse and as entertaining as the continent itself, so I thought, ‘why not add more African heroes to the fictional world of cinema?’ ‘A Song From The Dark’ is unlike any film seen in the black cinematic landscape. Some call it ‘Lovecraft country meets Buffy the vampire slayer but with a Nigerian spin’. With striking visuals, suspense-filled scenes and engaging performances, ‘A Song from the Dark’ is not your typical horror film.





“If anything, it embraces suspense and drama like the great horror classics, so there is something in the story for non-horror fans. At the heart of it, it is a family drama and a cautionary tale with poignant social commentary. Its confident blend of drama and multilayered subtexts will leave viewers reaching for repeat viewing and days-long post-credit conversations.”

Slated for release in 2023, ‘A Song from The Dark’ got six AMAA nominations. These are Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Award for First Feature by a Director, Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad and Award for Best Achievement in Make-Up.