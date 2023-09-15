The multiple award winner, and set designer, Pat Nebo is dead.

The producer designer, whose credits span some of the top Nollywood titles, died on Thursday, September 14, from a protracted illness that had left him bedridden.

Nebo, who has also earned credits for set design, curated the production design for movies including Kunle Afolayan’s Figurine and October 1; Izu Ojukwu’s 76, which won him an African Movie Academy Award in 2017.

The Nigerian drama film, Milkmaid was pushed forward for consideration for an Oscar nomination and many more over a career that spans over 30 years.

He is acclaimed for his ability to create antiquated sets and retros to near perfection.

