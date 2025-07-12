Produce constitution of hope, justice — Gov Namadi urges lawmakers

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Saturday tasked parliamentarians and other citizens with the need to produce a constitution that will stand as a beacon of hope, equity, and justice for generations yet unborn.

Governor Namadi, who gave the charge during the zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution held in Kaduna State, maintained that the ongoing constitutional review provides an opportunity for Nigerians to inscribe their names in the chronicles of progress, justice, and national unity.

Represented by the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Haruna Dutse, he described the zonal public hearing exercise as a shining example of democratic engagement, reflecting the collective resolve to deepen the foundations of good governance and nation-building in Nigeria.

While noting that the constitution of a nation is not merely a legal document, he stated: “It is the soul of the country. It embodies our shared aspirations, defines our national identity, and sets the framework for justice, equity, and peace. A constitution must therefore remain a living document, responsive to the changing realities, dreams, and legitimate expectations of the people it serves.

“This zonal public hearing is indeed historic because it gives Nigerians the opportunity to speak directly into the process of shaping the supreme law of the land. It underscores the fundamental truth that sovereignty belongs to the people, and that no constitution can endure unless it carries the consent and confidence of those it governs.

“Citizen engagement is not just a democratic ideal; it is the bedrock of legitimate governance. It is only by listening to our people that we can truly understand their hopes, their anxieties, and their vision for the future. The voices of our traditional rulers, civil society groups, professional bodies, youth and women’s organisations, persons with disabilities, and ordinary citizens must be heard, respected, and reflected in the outcome of this constitutional review.

“I therefore call on all citizens here to participate actively and to speak freely, knowing that their contributions are critical to building the Nigeria we all desire — a country governed by justice, fairness, and inclusiveness.

“Furthermore, I wish to emphasise that our collective responsibility does not end with these hearings. When the proposed amendments are eventually transmitted to the state houses of assembly for ratification, I urge all my colleague governors, the honourable speakers, and members of both the national and state assemblies to ensure that the voices of our citizens continue to guide their decisions.

“Let us remember that as leaders, we are merely custodians of trust. We are privileged to hold positions today, but tomorrow we shall be called to account — both before history and, ultimately, before the Almighty. It is therefore incumbent upon us to act with courage, integrity, and fidelity to the truth. We must do what is right for our people, even when it is difficult, for leadership is a sacred responsibility.

“This constitutional review is an opportunity for us to inscribe our names in the chronicles of progress, justice, and national unity. Let us seize this moment with conviction, knowing that the decisions we make today will shape the destiny of millions, not only in our time but in generations to come.”

While stressing that the journey to building a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Nigeria demands courage, wisdom, and sacrifice, he urged all citizens to approach the process with open minds, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to the common good.

