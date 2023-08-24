Akure-based legal practitioner, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, has requested for the certified true copies of audited annual financial statements of political parties in the country from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Emodamori, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of INEC, said the request became necessary after discovering the Electoral Commission has not been alive to its all-important constitutional responsibility of publishing and directing the publications of audited accounts of funds and accounts of political parties as stipulated in the constitution.

According to the legal practitioner, Section.225 (1)-(2) and Paragraph 15(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Section 89(3)-(6) of the Electoral Act, 2022 stipulated and direct INEC

to publish audited accounts of funds and accounts of political parties.

But Emodamori who expressed shock over the development, noted that the electoral umpire has failed to live up to its responsibilities by not publishing and/or directing the publications of audited accounts of funds and accounts of political parties

“I am an Akure-based Legal Practitioner, currently partnering with some Non-Governmental Organisations and other promoters of transparency and accountability in governance, to carry out a comprehensive research and database on political party financing, patronage and godfatherism in Nigeria.

“In the course of my research, I was shocked to discover that INEC has not been alive to its all-important constitutional responsibility of publishing and/or directing the publications of audited accounts of funds and accounts of political parties as expressly stipulated in S.225 (1)-(2) and Paragraph 15(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Section 89(3)-(6) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The provisions of the law cited above expressly place responsibility on INEC to examine, audit and publish the annual funds and accounts of political parties for public information in Section 89 (3), 89 (6) and 89 (8) of the Electoral Act, 2022 specifically mandate every political party to submit separate audited election expenses to INEC together with an affidavit of its correctness, to be sworn by the Party’s Auditors and Chairman, within six months after the election, and for INEC to make same available for public inspection.

“The constitutional responsibilities of INEC in this regard are perhaps just as important as conducting elections.

“It is therefore difficult to understand why INEC seems to be timid or lethargic in opening the account books of political parties in Nigeria and/or causing them to open same to the public as stipulated by law,” the letter partly read.

