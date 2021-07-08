Probe outcome will determine Magu’s promotion eligibility ― Presidency

The Presidency Thursday distanced President Muhammadu Buhari from the promotion exercise of the police.

This followed suggestions that he might have pushed for the promotion of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who has been under probe over allegations of misuse of his office.

Reports had emerged that Magu had been pencilled down for promotion from his present rank of Police Commissioner to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) by the Police Service Commission (PSC) despite the alleged adverse recommendations of the Justice Ayo Salami panel that investigated the allegations.

But in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, denying the involvement of President Buhari in the exercise, the Presidency affirmed that Magu’s fate depends on the outcome of the investigation.

It said, “We will be happy if your paper can correct the misinformation published, that President Buhari has ordered the promotion of Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Magu.

“As you can see, the PDP has taken off from there, issuing one of those thoughtless press releases of theirs. President Buhari or any Nigerian President for that matter is not responsible for promotions in the Police. That is the business of the Police Service Commission, PSC.

“In the case of the gentleman in question, who is currently under investigation, common sense dictates that his eligibility will be determined by that outcome.

“The PSC could have given you the correct position on this if there was an effort to reach them.”

