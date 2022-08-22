Pro-women group, ‘She For She Africa’ canvasses support for female candidates in Kwara

A non-governmental organization working for increased women’s participation in politics and leadership, She For She Africa, has rallied support for all female House of Assembly candidates in Kwara state, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tribune Online gathered that there are 47 female candidates from different political parties contesting to represent various constituencies in the Kwara state House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the founder of the organization, Hon. Rahmat Abdullahi said that the rise of women in political leadership in the state was a great development.

Abdullahi, who is the immediate past Secretary of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), stressed that the development must be sustained for Kwara state’s growth and development.

“The global struggle for women’s inclusion in politics is not only for women empowerment and gender balance, it is more about global development,” she said.

Abdullahi said her organization would step up its work in Kwara State to seal the new wave with electoral victory for women in the 2023 general elections.

“As a matter of organizational principle, our primary concern and constituency are women in general. This means that we will be rooting for all women without any discrimination. I mean, for us, it does not matter what party you belong to. We will work with everyone and rally all Kwara women and men to make a life-changing history for all”, she said.

The She For She Africa Founder noted that the victory of the women in the primaries of their parties represents a boost for the 35% gender inclusion law introduced by the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration. She, therefore, commended the governor for his commitment to increasing women’s participation in political leadership.

“This is now the time to bring the new law into reality by voting women into elective positions. We have commenced non-partisan campaigns at community levels, stakeholders mobilization and voter education, as we accelerate actions towards 2023.

“To the women, we salute their courage, resolve and commitment to making a difference despite all odds. We are ready to give all the support to get them from the ballot to the state assembly”.