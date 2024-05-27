A pro-Fubara group under the G-60 platform at the weekend warned the Federal Government to steer clear and allow the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II to reign peacefully.

The pro-Fubara group from all indications had thrown its weight behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s camp.

The G-60 stressed that the Federal Government should not destabilise the already fragile North-western State by wobbling in the chieftaincy affairs of the Kano Emirate, which is internal and within the purview of the Kano State government authority.

The pro-Fubara G-60 group threw their weight behind the Kano State government for the reinstatement of Emir Sanusi II, whose removal and banishment, it said, was an attack and desecration of the revered ancient traditional institution.

The pro-Fubara group in a statement issued after a closed-door meeting by the Central Steering Committee of the Opposition Coalition attended by legislators from the larger G-60; compromising Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party (LP).

The statement jointly signed by Hon. Obi Aguocha (LP) and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere We members of (G-60) Opposition Coalition met, examined and deliberated on the developments in Kano State regarding the reinstatement of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

“We, therefore, resolved that the Federal Government should not destabilise Kano State and allow Emir Sanusi to reign peacefully as it will be fanning embers of fire for the Federal Government to wobble into the Chieftaincy affairs of state because it does not fall under its Constitutional authority.

“We want to state unequivocally that we are in full and firm support of the Kano State Government’s reinstatement of Emir Sanusi whose removal and banishment was an attack and desecration of the revered ancient traditional institution in the first instance and the collection of this anomaly deserves the support of all peace and justice loving Nigerians.

“We were taken aback by the alleged role of some top federal security outfits in facilitating the return of Bayero to the palace by providing him with two private jets but since they had denied the claim, let’s give them the benefit of doubt.

“We can not fold our hands and indeed many Nigerians will not just look away and allow the traditional institution which is repository of our cultural heritage trampled upon by anyone or institution using Federal machinery sustained by taxpayers’ money.”