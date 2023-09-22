A pro-democracy group, The Natives, has decried allegation of lopsided appointments by President Bola Tinubu administration.

The group comprising Nigerians of various ethnic and religious backgrounds in a statement by its National Leader, Smart Edwards made the declaration while addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Politicians from the dominant opposition political parties have accused the Tinubu administration of giving preference to people of his Yoruba ethnic group in key appointments.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA), had accused President Tinubu of pushing an unseemly pro-ethnic agenda following Tinubu’s recent approval of the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso to serve as the substantive new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after the appointment of Zachaeus Adedeji as the acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to the group, with a little over 100 days on the saddle, the President’s appointments have shown he appears to have special consideration for people from his South-West region, especially those with links to Lagos State.

In similar vein, the Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) has drawn the attention of President Tinubu to what it termed ‘Yorubanisation’ and ‘Lagoslisation’ of his appointments.

According to the socio-cultural pressure group, most of the persons President Tinubu has appointed as Heads of strategic government agencies in Finance and ICT are from the southwest and also of the Lagos axis.

Chairman of the Forum, Ibrahim Dandakata, expressed displeasure over the fact that the North, which significantly contributed to the enthronement of the Tinubu government, is being left out in the Finance and ICT sectors which are crucial to economic development.

But reacting on Friday, Edwards told newsmen that no ethnic group has been left behind as he maintained that all regions have been given a sense of belonging.

He also said the group is happy and proud of what President Tinubu and his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima have accomplished within the first 100 days in office.

Edwards said: “There is no such thing as Yorubanisation, it is not like anything in the past, it’s a government of competence, excellence and balance. No one tribe, region or religion can truly fill over 6000 vacant appointments, all that is needed in this era is hope, renewed hope.





“We want to see all regions, religions, tribes and communities involved in governance today. President Tinubu is appointing competence and fairness whether in the paramilitary military, security agencies, economic and strategic political offices, he is making a major statement.

“Can you fathom a young girl as Minster of Youth, a known EndSARS promoter in the same plane with President Tinubu as Minister of Digital Economy or better still Former Governor Wike in Charge of the FCT.

“We are encouraged that Southern Kaduna oversees our Defense and a Fulani man is in charge of our National Security, we can see the importance of new ways.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE