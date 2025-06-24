PRNigeria commends new book on artificial intelligence in public relations

The Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria, Yushau A. Shuaib, has lauded a newly released book titled “AI-Powered PR: The Essential Guide for Communications Leaders to Master Artificial Intelligence” as a timely and practical contribution to the evolving field of public relations.

Authored by renowned media innovation expert Celestine Achi, the 538-page book was praised by Shuaib during Achi’s visit to the PRNigeria Centre in Abuja. Shuaib, the CEO of Image Merchants Promotion Ltd (IMPR), described the book as an “invaluable resource” for communication professionals seeking to integrate AI into their daily operations.

“I’m so glad to pick up a copy of AI-Powered PR immediately after its launch,” said Shuaib. “This is coming months after I enjoyed reading a well-researched academic literature by Abu Saidu Sabastine titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Public Relations in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects.’”

He noted that while Sabastine’s book provides useful theoretical insights for scholars, policymakers, and students of communication, Achi’s work also stands out for its actionable approach.

“Achi’s book emphasises practical application rather than abstract theory, offering compelling case studies and prompts for core PR tasks—from content creation and media management to stakeholder engagement and post-crisis reputation assessment,” Shuaib added.

Achi’s visit was part of his nationwide outreach to educate media and communications professionals on emerging AI tools and strategies. During his interactive session with the editorial team of IMPR—publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, and Spokespersons Digest—Achi donated copies of his book and demonstrated key AI applications.

He showcased platforms capable of automating media monitoring, generating creative content, conducting sentiment analysis, and suppressing harmful online content through strategic search engine optimisation (SEO) techniques. Achi also discussed the relevance of his proprietary TABS-D Framework for AI education and advocated for a collaborative approach that combines machine efficiency with human creativity.

“AI is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s a present-day asset,” the author noted. “From ideation to execution, AI tools can accelerate workflows and enhance creative outputs across the PR industry.”

Receiving the donated books, the Managing Editor of Image Merchants, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulraheem commended Achi’s contribution to professional development and reaffirmed PRNigeria’s dedication to innovation and capacity building in digital communication.

Abdulraheem revealed that PRNigeria Centres in Abuja, Kano and Ilorin have been deploying AI tools in their editorial and communication operations without workforce reductions, noting that every team member is AI-compliant through ongoing training in emerging technological tools.

“The visit of Mr. Celestine Achi represents a pivotal moment for our newsroom, adding to our previous knowledge in AI in strategic communication,” he said. “At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping media and public relations globally, this engagement reinforces the urgency of embracing digital transformation.”

Abdulraheem concluded by stressing the importance of AI-human collaboration: “The insights and tools shared are not intended to replace human talent but to empower it. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to future collaborations that place Nigerian communications on the global innovation map.”

