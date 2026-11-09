Private sector, regulators tasked on stronger collaboration to tackle housing crisis

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s housing sector have called for stronger collaboration between government, private developers, financial institutions and regulators to tackle the housing crisis through affordable housing delivery, sustainable construction, effective facility management and strict building safety standards.

The stakeholders made the call at the 2026 Annual Conference and Awards of the Property and Environment Writers Association of Nigeria (PEWAN), held at NECA House, Lagos, with the theme, “Re-imagining Housing in Nigeria: Sustainability, Facility Management and Innovative Building Materials”.

Speaking at the event, a representative of QShelter Chairman, Mr Niyi Oyedele, said the private sector had a critical role in translating the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Housing programme into actual homeownership opportunities for Nigerians.

He explained that while government provides land, policy direction and access to housing finance, the private sector contributes investment, construction expertise, technology and the capacity to connect prospective homeowners with available properties.

He identified five major responsibilities of private-sector operators: delivering quality homes, improving access to housing opportunities, making homeownership financially achievable, earning buyers’ trust and ensuring the long-term management of residential communities.

He disclosed that the firm had sold more than 2,000 properties and engaged over 50,000 Nigerians seeking homeownership within two years.

He said the company’s portfolio includes Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja, and Janguza, Kano, as well as 2004 Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos.

He cited the recent handover of Renewed Hope homes to staff of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja as an example of how partnerships involving government, housing finance institutions, employers and private-sector operators could translate housing commitments into actual homeownership.

The QShelter representative stressed that affordability should not be measured solely by the purchase price but also by the long-term cost of maintaining and living in a property.

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He advocated energy-efficient designs, appropriate building materials, proper drainage, reliable maintenance structures and transparent service charges to ensure residential communities remain sustainable after handover.

He urged the Federal Government to accelerate land titling and development approvals, extend infrastructure to emerging communities and broaden access to housing finance.

On innovative building materials, he called for greater collaboration between private developers, researchers and manufacturers to promote locally sourced materials that meet quality and safety standards, reduce construction costs and create employment.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Bldr. Florence Gbaye, emphasised the importance of building safety, regulatory compliance and regular maintenance in achieving sustainable housing development.

She said LASBCA’s responsibility went beyond regulations, inspections and enforcement to protecting lives, safeguarding investments and ensuring that buildings provide safe environments for occupants.

According to her, building a better Lagos would require proper planning, quality materials, regular maintenance, professional involvement and strict adherence to approved building standards.

She noted that government alone could not achieve the desired level of building safety, urging property owners, developers, built environment professionals, the media and the public to embrace collective responsibility.

Gbaye commended PEWAN for using responsible journalism and public engagement to educate Nigerians on building regulations, stressing that the rules were designed to protect lives, families and investments rather than frustrate property development.

She said the true measure of development should not be the number of buildings constructed but the safety, quality and value they bring to communities.

PEWAN Chairman, Mrs. Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie, said Nigeria’s housing crisis had become more challenging due to rising construction costs, high inflation, increasing land prices and escalating rents, which had widened the gap between household incomes and housing expenses.

She said that addressing the crisis required more than constructing additional houses, but also smarter urban planning, sustainable construction methods, innovative financing and policies that make decent housing accessible to low- and middle-income earners.

Iroegbu-Chikezie identified sustainability, facility management and innovative building materials as critical components of a housing strategy capable of improving affordability, environmental responsibility and residents’ quality of life.

She called for the adoption of natural ventilation, energy-efficient lighting, solar power and rainwater harvesting to reduce operating costs and improve residents’ comfort.

She also stressed the need for professional facility management, planned maintenance, efficient waste disposal, reliable utilities and responsible management of shared residential facilities.

On building materials, she said locally sourced materials, recycled construction products, improved concrete technology and alternative building systems could reduce construction costs, minimise environmental damage and strengthen local industries.

However, she warned that affordability must not come at the expense of safety, insisting that innovations must be supported by rigorous quality control, appropriate standards and strict compliance with building regulations.

The PEWAN chairman said property and environment journalists had a responsibility beyond reporting property transactions and prices, noting that they must educate the public, investigate industry challenges, highlight successful innovations and hold policymakers and developers accountable.

She urged government, private developers, financial institutions and professional bodies to strengthen collaboration towards building an inclusive, resilient and environmentally responsible housing sector.