Private medical doctors ask Abiodun for tax reliefs, loans

Latest News
By Ifedayo Ogunyemi
Private medical doctors ask Abiodun, free data, Ogun students, Governor Abiodun, Ogun to deworm, chilli pepper production, Ogun, GIZ, EU, Farmers, Ogun IGR, Ogun panel of investigation, full academic activities , Ogun, schools, Ogun is home to all Nigerians, Ogun Government, act of destruction , judicial panel, Ogun, CBN, Retired judge drags Abiodun, Nigeria, construction, Ogun, Denro-Ishashi-Akute road, Ogun grants investors, NBL partners Ogun govt, Ogun, health workers, bonus, Dapo Abiodun, low-cost housing estates, immunised against Polio, Ogun govt promises development, Ogun govt lifts ban, Ogun, schools, teachers, WASSCE, Ogun reopens worship centres, lock down, taskforce, COVID-19 guidelines, markets, shops, housing development, Ogun Housing , public-private partnership, , ogun June 12 1993, Democracy day,COVID-19 Ogun, Certificate of Occupancy, Abiodun, reopening schools

Private medical doctors in Ogun State under the aegis of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) have asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to grant members of the association some tax reliefs and loan facilities.

This, the association stated, will help ameliorate the burden of the multiple taxations on her members.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the association’s Annual General Meeting held via Zoom on Saturday, state chairman of the AGPMPN, Dr Rabiu Kusimo, noted that many of the patients attended to by members of the association are poor and could not adequately pay for their medical care.

Kusimo who maintained that COVID-19 pandemic has affected healthcare delivery also added that a lot of revenue is being lost to the treatment of unidentified patients whom they cater for in line with the provisions of the National Health Act.

The newly-elected chairman said: “We lose so much to the treatment of the unidentified patients that we have to compulsorily attend to under the National Health Act and the helping hands.

ALSO READ: Blackouts as system collapse hits national grid

“We give international agencies free medication for some diseases, such as tuberculosis. Yet, many of our patients are poor and cannot adequately pay for the services offered. This makes it a louder call for some relief from the many levies and charges by many agencies of the state government.

“Suffice to mention that this period is a period when governments all over the world are giving massive support to the private sector to strengthen the sector through loans and tax cuts.

“On behalf of the Ogun AGPMPN, this executive is currently on advocacy to request the state government and her many agencies, a relief from the burden of taxation on private medical practitioners.

“We have been to and have received assurances for support from the speaker of the State House of Assembly, the ministries of finance and health.

“We plead with the government of Ogun State to please relieve us of the burden of multiple taxations through many of her agencies. We are hopeful for some relief soon.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

 

Private medical doctors ask Abiodun for tax reliefs, loans

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now

You might also like
Latest News

Court orders police to prosecute Lagos businessman, two others for forgery, giving…

Latest News

Lagos graduates 100 women, youth farmers, charges them to be world-class agripreneurs

Latest News

Ebonyi lawmaker gives N50 million grants to students in Ezza South/ Ikwo constituency

Latest News

2021 budget: N38 billion not enough for maintenance of federal roads ― Senate …

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More