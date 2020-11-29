Private medical doctors ask Abiodun for tax reliefs, loans

Private medical doctors in Ogun State under the aegis of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) have asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to grant members of the association some tax reliefs and loan facilities.

This, the association stated, will help ameliorate the burden of the multiple taxations on her members.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the association’s Annual General Meeting held via Zoom on Saturday, state chairman of the AGPMPN, Dr Rabiu Kusimo, noted that many of the patients attended to by members of the association are poor and could not adequately pay for their medical care.

Kusimo who maintained that COVID-19 pandemic has affected healthcare delivery also added that a lot of revenue is being lost to the treatment of unidentified patients whom they cater for in line with the provisions of the National Health Act.

The newly-elected chairman said: “We lose so much to the treatment of the unidentified patients that we have to compulsorily attend to under the National Health Act and the helping hands.

ALSO READ: Blackouts as system collapse hits national grid

“We give international agencies free medication for some diseases, such as tuberculosis. Yet, many of our patients are poor and cannot adequately pay for the services offered. This makes it a louder call for some relief from the many levies and charges by many agencies of the state government.

“Suffice to mention that this period is a period when governments all over the world are giving massive support to the private sector to strengthen the sector through loans and tax cuts.

“On behalf of the Ogun AGPMPN, this executive is currently on advocacy to request the state government and her many agencies, a relief from the burden of taxation on private medical practitioners.

“We have been to and have received assurances for support from the speaker of the State House of Assembly, the ministries of finance and health.

“We plead with the government of Ogun State to please relieve us of the burden of multiple taxations through many of her agencies. We are hopeful for some relief soon.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Private medical doctors ask Abiodun for tax reliefs, loans