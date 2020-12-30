Private institutions, blessing in disguise to Nigeria ― Bowen best graduating medical student

Bowen University’s best graduating medical student, Dr Olawuyi Damilola Akinola, has described the emergence of private universities in the country as a blessing in disguise to the education system and its development process.

Dr Akinola made this remark recently after his official induction into the medical profession held at Bowen University recently, where he was adjudged as the overall best student in 2020 set in the university.

According to him, there are numerous benefits to studying in a private school. The most important advantage to him was the individual touch and close mentorship that is applied to teaching and learning in Bowen University.

He said: “I remember spending a whole semester in the University of Ibadan before I gained admission to Bowen and not a single lecturer knew my name or cared who I was. This is in sharp contrast to Bowen where the first day in class the lecturer asked for my name and subsequently engaged in an interactive discourse. This is particularly important as the personal touch and mentoring relationship that is abundant in private universities like Bowen might be what will motivate an average student to become exceptional. Several other advantages abound when you study in private universities such as a stable academic calendar as there’s no fear of strike and only the mighty coronavirus delayed our graduation.

“Indeed, private universities are a blessing in disguise to Nigerian educational system: Victor Asemota an internationally acclaimed tech veteran once said and I paraphrase “Private universities are the only institutions saving Nigeria’s educational system from becoming totally abysmal. The private schools provide up-to-date curricula and incorporate invaluable entrepreneurship and leadership skills into the course work. This prepares students adequately for the job market. The only issue that arises with private tertiary institutions is the ever-rising astronomical fees that prevent the majority of the population from accessing them and puts an enormous financial burden on parents of students in these schools. Private universities should find a way to reconcile their fees with the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“Moreover, there is no difference in the course content and the knowledge and skills taught in both public and private medical schools as the MDCN strictly ensures that all medical schools in the country public or private meet the minimum standards obtainable internationally for medical education. Although, the difference is in the presence of a few micro sub-specialities and the larger patients load found more commonly in public teaching hospitals that in a private setting.”

Dr Akinola declared that Bowen University had helped him to gain a wholesome experience as a student, exposing him to highly professional lecturers who ensured and maintain a high educational standard.

He expressed worry over the deteriorating state of public schools in the country, and he suggested that there should be an end to incessant strikes by ASUU.

According to him, the strikes have done a lot of havoc to the academic and social lives of students than what ASUU can amend in a short time.”There should be a way that they can communicate their grievances to the government without unduly punishing students. I think if we solve the problem of ASUU and the FG our famed public schools can progressively return to their former glory,” he said.

Asked how a student could attain academic excellence he said: “my advice is that not everyone has to aim to be the best graduating student, just give a consistent effort to pass while maintaining a balanced life with extracurricular activities like entrepreneurship and student politics and you will be a happy and fulfilled student.

“However, if you wish to become the best, you must commit your ways to God and frequently seek his counsel and that of your seniors. You will also have to work tremendously hard and partner with your colleagues while maintaining other aspects of your life.”

Dr Akinola recommended that the government should improve budgetary spending on health and create a functional health insurance scheme that will benefit the majority of the population and save the sector from the problems of health financing that is ravaging Nigeria health system.

“We have the skills to treat many ailments in Nigeria but the significant proportion of the population cannot afford or access it. We need to address our health insurance deficit to ensure fulfilment of SDG Good health and well-being for all. The structure of the NHIS needs to be revised and geared towards accommodating and financing health care for lower-income individuals who are the majority in Nigeria. Furthermore the umbrella of medical services that most NHIS plans cover needs to be expanded to allow people under the scheme to receive quality health care without having to suffer burdensome out of pocket expenditure on health.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…