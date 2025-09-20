Priscilla Mkambala’s son receives Canadian passport weeks after birth

Priscilla Mkambala, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and her husband, Tanzanian musician Juma Jux, recently announced their son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, received his Canadian passport just weeks after his birth.

Rakeem was born on August 24, 2025, in Canada. Sharing the news on Instagram, proud grandmother Iyabo Ojo posted a short video showing baby clothing with Canadian symbols alongside the passport.

She wrote, “Guys, I’m excited. Grandma is excited because our cutest, finest, star boy, Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, has collected his Canadian passport. Tanzania, are you ready? Asante!”

Since his arrival, Rakeem has already become a social media sensation. His Instagram account, managed by his parents, has gained more than 100,000 followers within hours of being launched.

Fans and celebrities alike have continued to shower the family with congratulatory messages, celebrating the baby’s dual heritage and early milestone.

Priscilla and Juma Jux tied the knot earlier this year and announced their pregnancy in July with a lavish gender reveal party.

