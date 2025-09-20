Priscilla Mkambala’s son receives Canadian passport weeks after birth

Priscilla Mkambala, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and her husband, Tanzanian musician Juma Jux, recently announced their son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, received his Canadian passport just weeks after his birth.
Rakeem was born on August 24, 2025, in Canada. Sharing the news on Instagram, proud grandmother Iyabo Ojo posted a short video showing baby clothing with Canadian symbols alongside the passport.
She wrote, “Guys, I’m excited. Grandma is excited because our cutest, finest, star boy, Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, has collected his Canadian passport. Tanzania, are you ready? Asante!”
Since his arrival, Rakeem has already become a social media sensation. His Instagram account, managed by his parents, has gained more than 100,000 followers within hours of being launched.
ALSO READ: Afrobeats songs dominate UK chart as Rema’s ‘Fun’ debuts at #2
Fans and celebrities alike have continued to shower the family with congratulatory messages, celebrating the baby’s dual heritage and early milestone.
Priscilla and Juma Jux tied the knot earlier this year and announced their pregnancy in July with a lavish gender reveal party.
ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now