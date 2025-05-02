Prioritise security of Nigerians, ECWA president tells FG, govs

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has called on government at all levels to prioritise the security of all Nigerians and bring perpetrators of incessant killings across the country to book.

The President of the Church, Reverend Dr Job Ayuba Bagat, made the call while reading the communique issued at the end of the 72nd General Church Council meeting of the mission at the headquarters of the church in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday.

Bagat strongly condemned the persistent and escalating violence and killings across Nigeria, especially in Plateau, Benue, Sokoto, and Borno states, stating that despite the efforts of the government, the attacks and killings have continued unabated.

On the menace of kidnap for ransom, the ECWA President observed that the evil act of kidnapping for ransom has caused immense suffering, instilled fear, and imposed financial hardship on both the victims and their families.

According to him, the Church Council therefore called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to combat the menace and ensure the safe release of all those currently being held by the captors to put an end to the evil acts that have continued to paint Nigeria in a bad light.

Bagat equally decried the untold economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians, particularly the unstable pump price of premium motor spirit, rising cost of living, poor living standard, unemployment, and high mortality, causing significant distress to the citizens.

He declared:” The council hereby call on the government to consider some of the harsh economic policies and ensure the implementation of people-friendly policies that soundly alleviate poverty, create better economic opportunities and improve the overall living conditions of the common man.”

The ECWA President further stated that the Council of the Church has approved the upgrade of the ECWA leadership institute to a training institution, thereby changing its nomenclature to ECWA leadership training institute for global recognition.