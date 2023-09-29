National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on Anambra State employers to continue to prioritize welfare of corps members in their workplaces by giving attention to their safety and comfort.

Director General, NYSC, Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, made the call at the 2023 Corps Employers Workshop held at the Federal Secretariat Awka, on Thursday.

Ahmed, represented by Aluyor Osikhuemeh also identified delay in issuance of monthly/final clearance to deserving Corps Members and lack of provisions of their statutory welfare needs as other shortcomings of corps members employers that needed urgent attention.

The DG, who was represented by Mr. Aluyor Osikhuemeh, said the workshop would also be addressing challenges of poor treatment as well as lack of support for community service development projects.

He said; “It is pertinent to remind employers to further demonstrate appreciation of services of corp members by providing permanent employment, irrespective of their state of origin, as we encourage them to seek career employment across the nation.

“He noted that there was scarcity of white-collar jobs, hence, the scheme introduced Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) being an empowerment for self-reliance, self-employment and wealth creation for corp members.

“We are also expected to review the roles of Corps Employers in achieving the objectives of the NYSC Scheme, ways of addressing the security and welfare needs of Corps Members in their workplaces,” he added.

In her welcome address, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Blessing Ekene Iruma, expressed joy over declining reduction in cases of rejection of corps members by corps employers in the state.

She described corps members as highly productive, particularly when meaningfully engaged in an enabling environment.

She said; “The percentage of rejection of corps members in Anambra has drastically reduced. This is a result of regular meetings with the employers and other critical stakeholders to forge way forward.

“Most youths are restless because they’re not meaningful engaged in an enabling environment. But if you create a stable emotional atmosphere, these corp members can give you much more than you bargain.”

Appreciating the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo for the N8,500 monthly stipend to corps members, Iruma called for upward review of the allowance in view of the prevalent economic situation.

“The governor’s favourable disposition to issues concerning the scheme is a clear manifestation of his youth-driven policies and his dogged determination to ensure that the state continues to be the light of the nation.

“Besides, the governor has been addressing the issues of brain drain, including recruitment of teachers and medical personnel. On our part, corps members have also been filling the gap.

“But with the prevailing economic situation, 33,000 can barely take care of these basic needs. When someone isn’t settled, it affects the mind.

“The corps members have the energy, initiatives and capacity to adapt to working environment,” she said.

