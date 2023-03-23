

Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

A Chieftain of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) Party, Fabian Agore, has told the governor-elect of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, to prioritise power generation to boost manufacturing, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

According to him, this is to leverage on the recent constitutional amendment signed by President Muhammadu Buhari allowing states in the country to licence, generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

Agore, who was the NRM candidate for the House of Representatives in Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency in Delta State, said the lack of power supply has been the most challenging issue for most business owners in the state.

He called on Deltans to support and constantly remind the governor-elect to put the state resources to good use.

He words: “Delta State belong to us all, It is my hope that the governor-elect will deliver for the people.

“There is lack of power supply in most parts of the state. My hope is that with the new constitutional amendment signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the newly elected governor will prioritise power generation for our people to boost manufacturing and SMEs”.