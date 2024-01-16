A coalition of stakeholders, comprising medical professionals, patient advocacy groups, and non-profit organizations, has called on the Federal Government and influential philanthropists to prioritise neurological healthcare in Nigeria.

The Coalition at a National Press Conference in Abuja to address the critical state of Neurological Emergencies and Healthcare, specifically called upon philanthropists like Aliko Dangote, and Abdul Samad Rabiu.

They also called on Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Chief Arthur Eze, Theophilus Danjuma, Leo Stan Ekeh, Mike Adenuga, Jim Ovia, and others.

The founder of the Brain and Spine Foundation Africa, Chika Okwuolisa, emphasized the potential impact of their philanthropy on alleviating the financial burden for individuals and families grappling with neurological conditions, preventing unnecessary loss of lives.

While reiterating the urgency for funding, Okwuolisa appealed to Senate President Godwill Akpabio to facilitate crucial support for patients, emphasising government intervention in allocating significant resources to neurological healthcare.

She outlined key areas requiring attention, including advocacy funding, pre-hospital care centres, an endowment fund, continuous training for healthcare staff, collaboration with non-profits, and conducive working conditions for healthcare professionals.

“We currently face a distressing surge in neurological emergencies, with an alarming rate of individuals collapsing and succumbing to conditions such as stroke, brain injuries, tumours, aneurysms, hypertension, trauma from road accidents etc, which have regrettably become prevalent in our hospitals.

“The exorbitant costs of treatment render them inaccessible to a significant portion of our population, and many who visit the hospital are often forced to go home without treatment nor medication. These health crises are undeniably intertwined with the pervasive economic hardships experienced by our citizens.

“Regrettably, our hospitals grapple with a disconcerting vacuum as a considerable number of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses and doctors, opt to relocate abroad.

“This mass exodus leaves over 230 million Nigerians at the mercy of a depleted healthcare workforce. This situation translates into a heavy workload for many physicians especially, as more are packing their bags even as we speak.

“There are hundreds of unnecessary and avoidable deaths happening daily, especially from neurological emergencies, including our doctors who died saving lives.

“This stark reality underscores the imperative for a comprehensive government intervention — not only to address the immediate healthcare needs of our citizens but also to implement measures that will retain and attract healthcare professionals, ensuring the resilience and efficiency of our healthcare system,” she said.

Also, Consultant Neurosurgeon and NMA-FCT Chapter Chairman, Dr Charles Ugwuanyi called for the need for a holistic approach to healthcare, encompassing various medical disciplines, to improve overall well-being in the community.

He stressed the importance of addressing primary prevention, recognising challenges within the primary health system, and creating favourable working conditions to curb brain drain.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society Organization(CSO) Representative, called for a proactive focus on pre-crash measures in road safety, targeting human behaviours like over-speeding and substance use, which could significantly reduce accidents and cases requiring neurosurgeon intervention.

Shehu said that this collaborative effort seeks to enhance overall healthcare, ensure timely and comprehensive treatment, and improve the quality of life for those affected by neurological conditions.

