Prioritise devt of Ondo, Aiyedatiwa charges political appointees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has charged political appointees to see their positions as a call to service, urging them to be focused on bringing meaningful development to the state.

Aiyedatiwa gave this charge in Akure, Ondo state capital, during the celebration of 70th birthday of the Executive Director of Corporate Services Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.

The governor who commended the Executive Director of NDDC, for his unwavering contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region and youth empowerment, stressed the need for dedication, transparency, and impactful initiatives that would improve the lives of the people from political office holders.

Aiyedatiwa described the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as a pillar of political wisdom and a model of dedicated public service.

According to the Governor, “Abegunde has consistently made meaningful contributions to the development of our people and communities. Ondo State is proud of his achievements and unwavering commitment.”

He further noted Abegunde’s influence not just in Ondo State, but across the broader Nigerian political landscape, adding that his passion for public service and youth development was worthy of emulation.

While speaking, Abegunde, who was recently conferred with the title Asiwaju of Akure by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, expressed deep gratitude to God, his family, friends, and political associates for their support over the years.

Reflecting on his journey, he said it had been shaped by faith, resilience, and a strong sense of duty. He pledged to continue his commitment to the development of Akure and the state at large, urging the youth to remain law-abiding and committed to nation-building.

“I am dedicated to helping our people and supporting those in need. We must unite and collaborate on community development. “Empowering the youth and building capacity is the way to a better future,” Abegunde stated.

The event drew a crowd of dignitaries from across the country. Among those present were Senator Jide Ipinsagba (Ondo North), Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (Ondo Central), and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande. Also in attendance were the Ondo APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin; former SSG Oladunni Odu; and members of the House of Representatives including Okunjimi Odimayo, Timilehin Adelegbe, and Festus Akingbaso.

Others at the celebration included the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji; Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Prince Dayo Adeyeye; Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo; and former Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, among many others.