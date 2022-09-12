Principals from leading British schools to visit Lagos

A delegation of 16 Heads and senior leaders from Wellington School, United Kingdom will be visiting Nigeria next month to meet with families at the UK Boarding Schools Week fair – to discuss the opportunities offered by a British boarding education.

The exhibition will hold at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Eugene du Toit, Headmaster of Wellington School said the team is looking forward to coming to West Africa in October.

“We have such a strong tradition of working with families from Nigeria in particular. Rekindling relationships, visiting schools, and developing partnerships is something we are really excited about.”

The events are fully supported by the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, and in association with the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT).

The boarding school exhibitions are organised by experienced educationalist Mark Brooks Education, a DIT Export Champion who has been advising West African families for 14 years.

The top boarding schools visiting Nigeria include a range of different types of establishments from all-girls to co-educational, those that focus mainly on academics to others which have an emphasis on character development, schools which adhere to the traditional British curriculum to others which follow a more internationally based approach.

The full list of schools taking part in the delegation includes ACS Cobham, Bromsgrove School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, CATS, Culford School, David Game College, Earlscliffe College, Harrogate Ladies College, Holmewood House, Lancing College, LVS Ascot, Mount Kelly, Millfield, Padworth, TASIS England, Westonbirt School and Wellington School.

“West African students at ACS Cobham contribute so much to our multicultural boarding community. I can’t wait to meet more positive, smart and talented students in Nigeria and tell them about the opportunities and university pathways ACS Cobham can offer,” concludes Anastasia Cotton, Vice Dean of Admissions, ACS International Schools.

